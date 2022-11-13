Watch Video Two World War Military Aircraft Crashed During Dallas Air Show Goes Viral:- A horrific incident was reported last day in which Two World War II-era crashed to each other in midair at an air show event in Dallas on Saturday, November 12, 2022, said authorities. It was unfortunately an unexpected incident that took place when there were lots of people around it. When two Two World II airplanes were in the mid-air, the incident took place and people captured this incident in their phones. The horrific incident turned from a commemorative Veteran Day into a scene of horror. Keep reading to get more details here.

According to the sources, these two vintage planes crashed in mid-air during their performances and killed at least two. Since the news of this incident went viral, people are getting worried that who killed them. Footage of the incident shows that aircraft striking each other at a low altitude and when one craft crashed in another one, the next one broke in half. A fireball can be seen after the plane hit the ground. The fire can be easily from miles. Many people want to know the name of the veterans who died in this accident.

🚨VEJA: Neste ângulo é possível ver melhor a colisão dos 2 aviões num show aéreo em Dallas, no Texas. pic.twitter.com/4OciFi0OD4 — CHOQUEI (@choquei) November 12, 2022

⚠️ GRAPHIC VIDEO: A mid-air collision involving two planes near the Dallas Executive Airport, today. The accident took place during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow at 1:25 p.m., according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. A @FOX4 viewer took this video. @FOX4 is working for more details. pic.twitter.com/jdA6Cpb9Ot — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) November 12, 2022

According to the sources, one of them was Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, which was taking part in a commemorative air show near Dallas. Well, there is no clarity yet that how many people were in two aircraft but The Allied Pilots Association which represents American Airlines pilots said that Len Root and Terry Barker was its former members and were among the people who died in the crash.

Other media report suggests that as many as six people lost their lives in the collision. Many videos have been shared by millions of people on social media. The County’s people are paying tributes to the people who lost their life in this horrific crash.

A man took his Twitter account and wrote with a video," Two private warbirds, a B-17, and a P-63, collided in midair at the Wings Over Dallas airshow at Texas (US). So far no info about the number of people aboard. WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing". One of the videos was recorded from the landing side where the incident can clearly see.