What Was Amari Altomore Cause Of Death? Monessen High School Student Shot Dead:- A shooting incident happened on Tuesday night in Westmoreland County where a teenage boy was shot. In the shooting, a boy was got shot. The boy was later airlifted to a hospital in Pittsburgh for medical aid. But it is not being reported that the boy has passed away. Who was he and what was his identity? People close to the matter are keen to learn about the victim. Thus, we carried out a study on it and gathered information about him. As per the source, the boy who died after getting shot on Tuesday night was known as Amari Altomore. You are advised to stick with this page and keep reading this article for more details.

What Was Amari Altomore Cause Of Death?

Police claimed that they received a call regarding the shooting incident around 8:15 pm on Tuesday night. The Westmoreland County Police responded to South 14th Street. When the officers reached the scene they found a teen boy injured by a gunshot. Police immediately rushed him to the hospital. Amari Altomore was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh but he was pronounced dead later. Despite medical efforts, the boy could not be revived. Scroll down the page and read more details.

What Happened To Him?

Needless to say, Amari Altomore’s cause of death was apparently linked to the bullet injury. Reportedly, Amari Altomore was shot in the chest. Police claimed that this is a case of homicide. An investigation has been initiated. David Yuhasz who is the chief of police said that there are still many children he wants to speak to and that the investigation is far from done. In addition, Jim Madalinsky tweeted, “Officials confirm the 16-year-old boy shot last night in Monessen has died. Police tell us no suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.”

Yes, the deceased was 16 years of age. He was a student at Monessen High School. His football coach named Wade Brown shared a picture of him and captioned, “My guy Amari didn’t make it through surgery and has passed on to a better place. I have so much to say but I can’t get it out right. Love you Amari.” Reportedly, Amari’s friends and schoolmates of Monessen High School gathered at the scene on Wednesday. Stay tuned to this website for more updates.