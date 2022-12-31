What Was Bob Nalbandian Death Cause? Long-Time Journalist Podcaster & Director Dies

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you Bob Nalbandian has passed away recently. He was a long-time journalist podcaster and director. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms. His close ones are very saddened and they have been expressing their condolenes to his family. Currently, many people are very curious to know about Bob Nalbandian and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Who Was Bob Nalbandian?

When Bob Nalbandian was 17 years old and he started his profession in the music and entertainment industry as the publisher and editor-in-chief of the legendary heavy metal fanzine. He was a very famous personality who earned huge respect due to his best work. In 1982 he nationally distributed a zine that included the very first profiles of then-unsigned LA bands Metallica, Megadeth, Armored Saint and Slayer. He also served as a contributing editor for several famous music magazines from the 1980s to the 1990s. It includes Metal Rendezvous, Creem, and Hit Paradaren. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

What Was Bob Nalbandian Death Cause?

According to the report, a long-time journalist podcaster has passed away recently. He had taken his last breath on 31 December 2022, Saturday. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. Bob Nalbandian’s cause of death was an illness but it is not clear which type of illness he suffered. His passing news has been confirmed by the music artist, Dave Mustaine. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As we already mentioned that Bob’s passing news has been announced by Dave Mustaine. He confirmed the sad news on social media platforms and wrote “Sad news today, my friend Bob Nalbandian, the metal legend who helped me find Marty Friedman, has passed away”. Since his passing news went out on social media uncounted people are very shocked by his sudden death. We send his family and friends our deepest sympathies. Even though our words fall short, we hope that our thoughts and prayers can bring some peace during this trying time. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.