What Was Carla Heaton Cause Of Death? Cirencester Town Ladies Player Dies Aged 22

What Was Carla Heaton Cause Of Death?

A few days ago, the young player of the Cirencester Town Ladies died all of a sudden while she was playing the game of football for her team. Carla Heaton was around the age of 22. It was really very shocking for everyone when others got to know that she would have died while she still in the playground. According to the reports, while Carla Heaton was at the playground playing for her team, she fell down on the floor and others noticed her and ran to her. When the health inspectors reached her, they informed everyone that she is no more alive. Her demise was a very sudden one and now the police have been inspecting the matter with their utmost priority.

Carla Heaton’s family members and friends have not said anything about the sudden demise of Carla Heaton. All the fans and admirers of Carla Heaton have shared their tribute to Carla Heaton after she passed away.

Tribute To Carla Heaton

Everyone is shocked to know one of the youngest and most good players of the Cirencester Town Ladies. Carla Heaton had even worked as the keeper player for Swindon Town WFC, even before she had been to Cirencester Town Ladies. There were a lot of things, that Carla Heaton had done even when she was so young. Carla Heaton was of a very young age. She lost her life at such a young age it is really very shocking for everyone that she died so early when no one would ever have thought that she would die so young. Carla Heaton was the shining light of the dressing room. Her bold and beautiful personality had attracted everyone and that had also included her performance.