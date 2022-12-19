What Was Elia Alessandrini Cause Of Death? Swiss Football Player Dies In Pool Tragedy:- In recent news, the popular swiss footballer Elia Alessandrini passed away. It is coming forward that the player breathed his last after getting involved in a tragic swimming pool accident. He was only 25 at the time of passing. Sources claim that the tragedy took place in front of his girlfriend while he was swimming. The news has surfaced all over the internet and has saddened his fans and well-wishers. Without any further ado, let us find out what happened to him and how did he die. Read the full article below.

What Was Elia Alessandrini Cause Of Death?

Releasing a statement, the Swiss FA confirmed the saddening piece of news. They said that Swiss football mourns the unfortunate demise of Elia. It was further added that the former youth international tragically passed away at the young age of 25 while being on holiday. Swiss FA went on to say that the defender was trained at BSC Young Boys and that Alessandrini debuted in the Super League in the 2017/2018 season for FC Thun. Later, Elia switched to the Challenge League. There, he played around games in a duration of four and a half years for FC Chiasso, SC Kriens.

Let us add that Elia was also a captain for FC Chiasso, SC Kriens. Adding further, the club wrote that the footballer was a good-hearted person who was never in a bad mood. He always had this beautiful smile on his face and he was sunshine. The SFV then offered its deepest and sincere condolences to the footballer’s family, friends, and relatives who have gotten shattered to learn about the tragic news. Apart from that, Elia’s club FC Stade Lausanne Ouchy also took to Twitter to share a heartfelt post. They wrote that captain with body and soul, the red and white family mourns Elia.

“The stadium family loses a friend, a teammate, and a role model for everyone”, said the club further. As mentioned, the swiss footballer died after suffering a swimming pool accident while on vacation in Oman. The football star took his last breath on Friday, December 16, 2022. Reportedly, Elia drowned in the pool while his girlfriend was watching them. She could not help the incident to happen and watched her partner drowning in the pool. The player was only 25 at the time of his passing. The entire football community is mourning Elia’s saddening death. Follow Social Telecast for more such updates and the latest and trending piece of news across the globe.