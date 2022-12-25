What Was Maxi Jazz Cause of Death? Lead Singer for British Band Faithless Dies at 65

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very well-known lead singer Maxi Jazz has passed away recently. He is no longer among his close ones and he breathed last on Friday. Since his passing news has come on the internet it went viral on many social networking sites, as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions are hitting the headlines on the internet. Many people are expressing their condolences to his family on the internet. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Maxi Jazz’s real name was Maxwell Fraser but he was professionally known by his stage name Maxi Jazz. He was a rapper, singer, DJ and performer who was from England. He was very popular as the frontman of the British electronic band Faithless. He started his profession as a DJ in 1984 and he found The Soul Food Cafe System. After that, he provided the music for the show “In The Soul Kitchen with DJ Maxi Jazz” on the London-based pirate radio station Reach FM. He posted this sound on the illicit radio station LWR. Scroll down the page for more about the news.

What Was Maxi Jazz Cause of Death?

As per the report, the lead singer of Faithless Maxi Jazz passed away recently when he was 65 years old. He had taken his last breath on 23 December 2022, Thursday. he passed away peacefully at his home in South London last night. His passing has passing news announced by his band Faithless on their social media platforms. It was very sad and shocking news for his family and friends because they lost their beloved person the family. You are on the right page for more information about news please read the complete article.

As far as know, Maxi was born on 14 June in Brixton, London, England. He was active in this field since about 1983 and she had been still performing flawlessly. in 2011 Jazz met Rollo Armstrong in a studio and formed Faithless with Jamie Catto and Sister Bliss. He began leading the newly formed musical group Maxi Jazz and The Retype Boys in 2915. Since his passing news went out on social media many people are very shocked by his sudden death. They have been paying a tribute to him and expressing their condolences to his family and friends on social media platforms.