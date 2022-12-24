What Was Otogi Shikimi Cause Of Death? Japanese Adult Artist Dies:- Recently the news has come on the internet that Otogi Shikimi passed away reportedly. Otogi Shikimi was a very famous Japanese adult artist. She is no longer among his close ones and she took her last breath on Friday. Since her passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by her sudden death. All the fans of Otogi Shikimi are very heartbreaking about her death and they have been expressing their condolences to her family and friends. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Who Was Otogi Shikimi?

Otogi Shikimi was a Japanese adult artist who was very popular as a Uraaka Joshi, a catch-all term for "dirty-secret girls" who have double lives online posting naked selfies and s*xual content about themselves. She was very famous for her work and she was very popular on social media sites. Currently, many people are very interested to know about her but now there is not much information available on the internet about her if we will get any information about her then we will update you soon.

What Was Otogi Shikimi Cause Of Death?

According to the report, Japanese adult artist Otogi Shikimi has passed away reportedly. She took her last breath on 16 December 2022, Friday. Since his passing news came on the internet many people are very curious to know about her cause of death. So we would like to inform you that Otogi Shikimi took her own life on the evening of Friday and she left the world. But her suicide reason has been not made in Pubilc.

As far as we know, since her passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened by her sudden death. As we already mentioned that her cause of death was suicide but the reason for the suicide was not disclosed yet. Her final goodbye ritual was held indoors. Her friend said that all workers have been planning an event in the form of a farewell party with Otogiroku for fans in 2023 next year. Many people are paying a tribute to her and expressing their deep condolences to her family on social media.