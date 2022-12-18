What Was Shirley Eikhard Cause Of Death? Grammy-Winner and Canadian Songwriter Dead At 67:- A piece of heartbreaking news is taking place on the internet and it is coming from the Canadian music industry. Shirley Eikhard was one of the most popular Canadian singers & songwriters who was known to be the writer of famous songs such as “Something To Talk About” sung by Bonnie Raitt. Her full name was Shirley Rose Eikhard. Sadly she has died and is no more with us her fans are posting about her and sending condolence to her family.

Who Was Shirley Eikhard?

Shirley was born on 7 November 1955 in Sackville, New Brunswick, Canada, and spent her childhood there with her parents. Her mother’s name was June Eikhard and her father’s name was Bassist Cecil Eikhard. She started her career in the music industry at a very young age. She was just 13 years old and played her first debut in 1969. She successfully auditioned for Mariposa Folk Festival and played alongside Joni Mitchell, Ian & Sylvia, and Bruce Cockburn. After this 2 years later Capitol Records got to know about her and her growing reputation. They signed her in 1972 to the label and released her very first album Shirley Eikhard in the same year.

After the release of her album at the age of 17, she started gaining immense popularity which leads her to win 2 Juno Awards in a row The Juno Awards of 1973 and The Juno Awards of 1974. Then she took a break of 3 years and made a comeback with 3 brand new amazing albums Child of the Present, Let Me Down Easy, and Horizons for Attic Records. In the 1980s she started performing in clubs and also battling with both stage fright and throat problems at the same time. The doctor advised her not to perform at the clubs due to her allergy to cigarette smoke. By the time she went ahead in her career and worked for WEA Records and made an album Taking Charge in 1987. In 1989 she again wrote songs for singers such as Rita Coolidge and Alannah Myles.

In 1985 Anne Murry wanted to record Eikhard’s “Something To Talk About” but her producers rejected the song. Despite the song was not the part of Murray’s album but in 1991 Bonnie Raitt recorded the song with the same title as the lead-off single of her album “Luck of The Draw”. The song becomes significant airplay throughout the 1990s and earned Raitt a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 1991. She had also earned a second Grammy that year.

In Canada, “something to Talk About” earned Eikhard a Juno nomination as Songwriter of The Year” at the Juno Awards of 1992 and later the SOCAN Classics Awards. But unfortunately on 15th December 2022, Shirley Eikhard was dies cause of cancer at 67 in Orangeville, Ontario, Canada. Social Media is flooded with tributes and condolence posts by her fans posted.