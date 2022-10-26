What Was Tim Gough Cause Of Death? GenX Radio Suffolk DJ & Presenter Died While Hosting Show:- Followers of GenX Radio Suffolk were stunned and shocked after listening to tragic news on Monday morning when the news of Radio DJ Tim Gough’s death suddenly broke out live on air. Yes, you heard it right, famous DJ Tim Gough is no more. Tim Gough was best known for being the Radio DJ for GenX Radio Suffolk. He had a sizable fan following across the world. Since Tim Gough’s fans listened to this devastating news they are eager to learn what happened to him or how did he die. If you are also eager to read the cause of the death of the aforementioned radio DJ then stick with this page and must take a look at the below-placed sections to fetch more information about him. Scroll down the page.

What Was Tim Gough Cause Of Death?

Who confirmed his death? As per the reports, GenX Radio Station affirmed this shocking news. GenX stated, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to notify you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough died this morning while presenting his program”. As per the reports, Radio DJ Tim Gough died at the age of 55. He took his last breath on Monday morning October 24, 2022, while hosting his well-famous breakfast programme.

While Tim Gough hosting the show, the music suddenly stopped in the middle after an hour into the broadcast on GenX Radion Suffolk. According to the reports, Radio DJ suffered a lethal heart attack in the middle of his Radio show on Monday morning. Despite efforts by the paramedics, the radio DJ was pronounced dead after 25 minutes of the heart attack. Meanwhile, Tim Gough’s colleague James Hazell confirmed this news.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his program. Our love to his family, son, sister, brother, and mum." GenX Radio Suffolk posted. He was 55 years old.

While James Hazell wrote, “I can confirm that Tim Gough died whilst presenting his breakfast show at 7:52 from a suspected heart attack. After 25 minutes of effort, the paramedics failed to revive him. His morning broadcast on GenX Radio Suffolk was his first time behind the microphone in more than a decade”