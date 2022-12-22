What Was Tobi Owomoyela Nifemi aka Peteru Comedy Cause Of Death? Nigerian Comedian Dead:- It is very hard to announce that Owomoyela Nifemi has passed away reportedly. He was a well-known Nigerian comedian and he was very popular as a Peteru. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Wednesday. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and as soon as this news went viral on social media uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. The whole social media has been grieving the death of a famous Nigerian comedian. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Owomoyela Oluwatobi was a very famous Nigerian comedian who was a native of Ondo state and a purchasing and supply graduate of the Polytechnic of Ibadan. He started his profession as a dancer at the former University of Ado Ekiti (UNAD), now known as Ekiti State University (EKSU). After that, he transferred to Ibadan where he met some people and decided to join them. But his role was an ‘ajasa’ part of the music, which was Fuji, and while doing that, he never saw comedy at all. He also entered a dance group called the Royal dancers. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

As per the report, Nigerian comedian Owomoyela Oluwatobi has passed away recently. He had taken his last breath on 21 December 2022, Wednesday. His passing news has been confirmed by a princess comedian on her Instagram post. Currently, many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. He passed away after a long fight with cancer. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. You are on the right page for more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, a Nigerian comedian became famous for his Yoruba Parody of Big Brother Naija, the biggest reality television show in Africa. He was very famous in the entertainment industry. He earned huge respect due to his best work. Since his passing news went viral on many social media platforms. The whole entertainment industry has been mourning the death of a popular comedian. Many people are expressing their condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.