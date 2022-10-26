Which NFL Teams do Americans Bet on the Most?

The Art of NFL Betting

Betting on sports is easily worth several hundred billion dollars worldwide. The NFL seems

to be the bettors’ favorite sporting franchise in the USA, averaging 65% of bets on football

teams in that league. Some of the other bets might go on college football teams, or teams

featured in the NBA, NHL, or MLB. So, if you’re new to football betting lines in the NFL, how

do you know which team is worth rooting for?

NFL betting is popular for many reasons. Firstly, many NFL games are shown on national

television. This makes them more accessible to the American public on a more frequent

basis. Secondly, the Super Bowl broadcast is shown worldwide and seen by millions of

viewers every year. In Las Vegas alone, there are $100 million legal bets made.

Read on to find out which NFL teams most Americans like to put their cash on.

https://pixabay.com/photos/football-running-back-professional-1583642/

What teams to follow

1. The New England Patriots

Joining the NFL in 1970, the New England Patriots have gone on to become one of the most

dominant and popular teams in the NFL. Thanks to quarterback Tom Brady, the team went

on to win three Super Bowls in four years between 2001 and 2004, losing to the New York

Giants in 2007 after an amazing season. They also have the best recorded winning

percentage from the last decade, losing only 39 times across 160 games. Although the Pats

haven’t had the same level of historic success as teams such as Dallas, Pittsburgh, and

Green Bay, they are certainly great contenders that many Americans like to place their bets

on.

2. Dallas Cowboys

Since the late 1970s, “America’s Team” has been none other than the Dallas Cowboys. The

team won two Super Bowls in the 1970s, and three in the 1990s thanks to Hall of Fame

quarterback Troy Aikman. Although they haven’t featured in a Super Bowl since they won

Super Bowl XXX in 1996, the Cowboys have been a consistent choice for many Americans to

place their bets over the last decade.

https://pixabay.com/photos/football-sport-american-football-2660585/

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have won a total of six Super Bowls, sharing first place with the New

England Patriots. They’ve competed in eight titles, just one less than Dallas. Pittsburgh won

four of those in a six-year period during the 1970s with legendary quarterback Terry

Bradshaw. The remaining two were achieved in 2005 and 2008 with another legendary

signal-caller, Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers have also had the third-best record overall

across a decade of NFL seasons, winning two games for each one lost.

4. The Green Bay Packers

Although the Green Bay Packers are usually found in a smaller market compared to most

NFL teams, they happen to be one of the most popular teams in NFL history. Legendary

coach Vincent Lombardi won the first two Super Bowl games with the Packers. The team

have played in three more since then, winning one under Hall-of-Famer quarterback Brett

Favre, who led the team for an incredible 16 seasons, and one with his successor, Aaron

Rodgers.

People thought that with Favre leaving back in 2008, the team would never be the same, but

little did they know that a new Packers hero was waiting in the wings to take on Favre’s

mantle. Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to more Super Bowl success in the 2010-11 season,

and the team is usually in contention when postseason comes around, even if they don’t

often make it across the final hurdle to the big game. It’s therefore no surprise that many

Americans still like to back the Green Bay Packers the whole way.

5. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders (previously the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Raiders) have

one of the most remarkable stories for any franchise in the NFL. For nearly their whole

history as a team, they were coached, managed, or owned by Al Davis. Also, the legendary

John Madden coached the team for over a decade. Looking back further at the Raiders’

history, they are the only team in the entire NFL franchise to play in Super Bowls in the

1960s, 1970s, and 1980s. That doesn’t mean that this team hasn't faced their fair share of

hardship, however. In the decade between 2000 and 2010, the Raiders had the second-worst

record in the NFL. In spite of this, and thanks to the charming history of the team, they are

still one of the most popular teams for Americans to bet on.