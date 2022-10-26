Which NFL Teams do Americans Bet on the Most?

The Art of NFL Betting
Betting on sports is easily worth several hundred billion dollars worldwide. The NFL seems
to be the bettors’ favorite sporting franchise in the USA, averaging 65% of bets on football
teams in that league. Some of the other bets might go on college football teams, or teams
featured in the NBA, NHL, or MLB. So, if you’re new to football betting lines in the NFL, how
do you know which team is worth rooting for?
NFL betting is popular for many reasons. Firstly, many NFL games are shown on national
television. This makes them more accessible to the American public on a more frequent
basis. Secondly, the Super Bowl broadcast is shown worldwide and seen by millions of
viewers every year. In Las Vegas alone, there are $100 million legal bets made.
Read on to find out which NFL teams most Americans like to put their cash on.
What teams to follow
1. The New England Patriots
Joining the NFL in 1970, the New England Patriots have gone on to become one of the most
dominant and popular teams in the NFL. Thanks to quarterback Tom Brady, the team went
on to win three Super Bowls in four years between 2001 and 2004, losing to the New York
Giants in 2007 after an amazing season. They also have the best recorded winning
percentage from the last decade, losing only 39 times across 160 games. Although the Pats
haven’t had the same level of historic success as teams such as Dallas, Pittsburgh, and
Green Bay, they are certainly great contenders that many Americans like to place their bets
on.
2. Dallas Cowboys
Since the late 1970s, “America’s Team” has been none other than the Dallas Cowboys. The
team won two Super Bowls in the 1970s, and three in the 1990s thanks to Hall of Fame
quarterback Troy Aikman. Although they haven’t featured in a Super Bowl since they won
Super Bowl XXX in 1996, the Cowboys have been a consistent choice for many Americans to
place their bets over the last decade.
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have won a total of six Super Bowls, sharing first place with the New
England Patriots. They’ve competed in eight titles, just one less than Dallas. Pittsburgh won
four of those in a six-year period during the 1970s with legendary quarterback Terry
Bradshaw. The remaining two were achieved in 2005 and 2008 with another legendary
signal-caller, Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers have also had the third-best record overall
across a decade of NFL seasons, winning two games for each one lost.
4. The Green Bay Packers
Although the Green Bay Packers are usually found in a smaller market compared to most
NFL teams, they happen to be one of the most popular teams in NFL history. Legendary
coach Vincent Lombardi won the first two Super Bowl games with the Packers. The team
have played in three more since then, winning one under Hall-of-Famer quarterback Brett
Favre, who led the team for an incredible 16 seasons, and one with his successor, Aaron
Rodgers.
People thought that with Favre leaving back in 2008, the team would never be the same, but
little did they know that a new Packers hero was waiting in the wings to take on Favre’s
mantle. Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to more Super Bowl success in the 2010-11 season,
and the team is usually in contention when postseason comes around, even if they don’t
often make it across the final hurdle to the big game. It’s therefore no surprise that many
Americans still like to back the Green Bay Packers the whole way.
5. Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders (previously the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Raiders) have
one of the most remarkable stories for any franchise in the NFL. For nearly their whole
history as a team, they were coached, managed, or owned by Al Davis. Also, the legendary
John Madden coached the team for over a decade. Looking back further at the Raiders’
history, they are the only team in the entire NFL franchise to play in Super Bowls in the
1960s, 1970s, and 1980s. That doesn’t mean that this team hasn't faced their fair share of
hardship, however. In the decade between 2000 and 2010, the Raiders had the second-worst
record in the NFL. In spite of this, and thanks to the charming history of the team, they are
still one of the most popular teams for Americans to bet on.
