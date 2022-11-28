Who is aleXsandro Palombo? Pop Artist To Take Legal Action Against Cardi B For Recreating His Work

One of the statements of aleXsandro Palombo is rapidly going viral on the internet and social media platforms. The viral statement is all about the uses of one of his art pieces that Cardi B used without giving him credit. After aleXsandro Palombo shared his statement then all his admirers went against Cardi B and said that aleXsandro Palombo must take legal action about the thing that Cardi B has done with him. Now, the matter is going deeper and deeper and now there are reports that aleXsandro Palombo is soon going to take legal action against Cardi B. And now aleXsandro Palombo is going viral on the internet and social media platforms.

Why Is aleXsandro Palombo Going Viral On Social Media?

Recently, a piece of news has popped out that says that aleXsandro Palombo is soon going to take action against Cardi B for something that he did wrong. He has shared his statement through the internet and social media platforms. He said in his statement that the most important rules are copyright and Instagram policies. When he shared that Cardi B used his art without giving him credit then there was no reply of Cardi B.

According to the media sources, aleXsandro Palombo has decided to take legal action against Cardi B, because he has recreated the work of aleXsandro Palombo in an offensive way for Halloween, which was shared on one of the social media platforms. As per the reports, Cardi B’s full and real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar. Cardi B portrayed the creation of aleXsandro Palombo as Marge Simpson in a dress that is cut from the backside and her butt is being exposed. Cardi B even mentioned in her post the Frech Designer Thierry, whose dress was drawn in aleXsandro Palombo’s art.

Who Is aleXsandro Palombo?

aleXsandro Palombo is a famous multi-media artist from Italy. He was born in Southern Italy in the year 1973. He had gone to the fashion and design school, Istituto Marangoni in Milan.

In one of the interviews with the media sources, aleXsandro Palombo shared that for him fashion has been like an instrument of cultural and anthropological expression which would be touching the style, art, and communication.

Currently, aleXsandro Palombo is in the trend after he shared on the internet and social media platforms that Cardi B recreated his art and made it offensive. Now aleXsandro Palombo has shared on the internet and social media platforms that he is going to take legal action against Cardi B for the recreation of his art with no rights.