Who is J Prince Jr.? Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot Dead in Houston in Front Full Link Explained

You must have heard about the tragic death of American rapper Takeoff. Since TakeOff’s death news confirmed a number of questions and queries have been asked by the people on social media. Among the hundreds of questions, “Who is J Prince Jr.?” is the most searched query after TakeOff’s death. According to the reports, Migos rapper TakeOff was killed after the birthday celebration of J Prince Jr. on Tuesday morning. As netizens are eager to find out who killed the Migos rapper we have set our keen eyes on it. Let’s discuss who is J Prince Jr. and what actually happened with Versace rapper TakeOff’s tragic death. Kindly stick with this page and keep reading this article for more details. Scroll down the page.

Reports provived by the officials claimed that the Georgia-born rapper Takeoff was shot dead on Tuesday morning around 2:30 am local time outside a bowling alley in Houston. Rapper TakeOff died at the age of 28 years. He was declared dead at the scene where the shooting incident happened. According to the source, the rapper was shot in his head thus he could not be revived and taken to hospital for medical attention. He died right after the gunshot. Swipe down the screen and read the further section for more details.

Who is J Prince Jr.?

Let’s talk about J Prince Jr., who is he? J Prince Jr. is a businessman and he is the chief executive officer of a record label. Rapper TakeOff was at his birthday party on November 1, 2022 when he was shot dead. J Prince Jr.’s is the stage name of Jas Prince who is the son of James Prince. Jas’s dad is a music magnate who established Rap-A-Lot Records in the 1980s. Jas is mainly popular for finding Drake on MySpace. The record label J Prince is chairing as CEO was established by his father. In 2007, he started working in the music industry when he told his father that he wanted to work in this industry.

“Stuff like this is not supposed to happen. J. Prince Jr as well as J prince’s brother were present. Everyone knows this is Rap alot city. They are supposed to be protecting these rappers if they are in their city and chilling with them. Not a good look at all”, said Thomas McGhee.