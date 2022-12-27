Who Is Steve and Wendy Hawkins? What Happened to the Couple? Age, Family

Recently the news has come on the internet that Steve and Wendy Hawkins passed away recently on the same day. They are no longer among their close ones and they took their last breath on Friday. Recently this news has come on the internet and this news has gone viral on many social networking sites. Since the news came on the internet lots of people are very shocked by their death. Many people are curious to know about the couple and how did they die on the same day. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to Yankton County EMS, Steve was 58 years old and was a South Dakota EMS worker. His wife whose name was Wendy Hawkins and she also died. They had been battling cancer and they both lost their lives on the same day. Since the news has come on the internet as soon as this news went viral on social media uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Who Is Steve and Wendy Hawkins?

As far as we know, the organization declared on Facebook that 58 years old man who was an EMS Administrator passed away on Friday, 23 December 2022 and he died after a five years fight with cancer. And on the same day, his wife Wendy also died at the age of 52 and her cause of death was cancer. It is very shocking news for those who knew them. Since the news went out on the internet many people are expressing their condolences and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. You are on the right page for information about the news.

Steve was hired as an administrator in June 2019. Before coming to Yankton, he was a Paramedic in Cody, Wyoming and Yellowstone National Park. He started his Paramedic profession in San Diego California. Steve's wife Wendy was 52 years old and Wendy was a devoted wifey and mom who stayed at home to raise their three kids, Brad, Mandi, and Trent, who are now in their 20s.