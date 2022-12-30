Who Is Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate Why Was Arrested? Whether He is Guilty or Not? Explained

Recently the news has come on the internet that Andrew Tate has been arrested by the Romanian police. He was an American- British social media personality. Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been taken into custody in Bucharest on suspicion of human trafficking. Recently this news has come on the internet and this news went viral on many social networking sites. Since the news came on the internet his fans are very shocked by this news. Currently, many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, controversial online influencer Andrew Tate was held in Romanian as part of an inquiry into rape and individual trafficking. Reportedly he was being examined for human trafficking in relation to the disappearance of two ladies months ago. Police reportedly led a raid at Tate’s luxury Romanian residence in Bucharest today. The raid on his house has been set forward after he published a tape of himself who replied to Greta Thunberg’s roast of him on Twitter on 29 December 2022. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Who Is Tristan Tate

Reportedly, According to Reuters, the brothers’ attorney has confirmed their arrest. Before they could raid his home, Romanian police needed proof that Tate was in the country. The video went viral on many social networking sites and the video has been posted by Tate on Twitter, has him smoking a cigar and donning a robe, Tate is seen accepting two boxes of Pizza from a nearby Romanian company called Jerry’s Pizza. The US Embassy obtained a complaint that a lady of American citizenship had been being held without consent at their home and it led to Tate’s detention. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

Andrew Tate is a very popular American British social media personality, businessman and ex-professional kickboxer. Before becoming well-known throughout the world. He was born on 1 December 1986 in the United States and currently he is 36 years old. He was a kickboxer and succeed in world titles. Five years ago, Mr, Tate emigrated to Romania.

As far as we know, It published a video of the raid, which showed firearms. utensils and cash on display in one area. The social media sites Facebook, youtube, Tik Tok, and Instagram all banned Tate. Here we have shared all the information which we had if we will get any information then we will update you.