Who Killed Donna Christley? Suspect Lorenzo Allen On Run After Shot & Killed West Memphis Woman:- Here we have come up with an update on the West Memphis shooting in which a woman died after getting shot. Recently, the police released a statement regarding the West Memphis shooting incident. For the past couple of days, police are investigating the murder of a woman. Meanwhile, the suspect of the shooting was not known but now the police have revealed the identity of the suspect in this case. Hence we came up with this article. According to the latest release from the police, the suspect is identified as Lorenzo Allen. He is the prime suspect in the West Memphis Shooting incident. Kindly stick with this page as we have explored this news and discussed further details. Who was the victim? There are a number of questions that have been answered in the below-placed sections. Scroll down the page.

As per the source, West Memphis police responded to a homicide on Saturday night. West Memphis Police Department officers found a black woman dead on the 500 block of Wilson Road, US. Furthermore, it was revealed that the victim was 55 years old. Who was the victim? Police identified the victim as Donna Christley who was found shot to death. Since then police are on the hunt for the suspect. Scroll down the page and learn more about the suspect.

After responding to the scene and founding the woman dead at her home, WMPD stated, “Officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Wilson Road on 10/29/2022 at about 10:55 p.m. in relation to shots fired. When police arrived, they discovered a black woman who had been shot underneath the carport. EMS was brought to the scene, but the woman did not survive her injuries.”

Currently, police are on the hunt for Lorenzo Allen who allegedly shot and killed West Memphis resident Donna Christley. However, police have released a note to aware people of the suspect who allegedly killed her on Saturday night. The suspect has been identified as Lorenzo Allen who is 25 years old and stands at 6 feet 1 inch with a weight of around 155 lbs. Lorenzo was last spotted in jogging outfits with burgundy dreads.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact Detective C. Davis at #247, (901) 361-0306, or contact local law enforcement or WMPD.