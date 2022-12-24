Who Was Blake Rodgers and How Did He Die? Utility Electricity Worker Killed During Winter Storm:- Here we are sharing a piece of saddening news with you that Blake Rodgers has passed away recently. He is no longer among his close and he took his last breath on Friday. He was a lineworker from Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative. Recently his passing news has come on social media platforms. His close ones are very saddened by his sudden death and they have been mourning his death. Now many people are very curious to know about Blake Rodgers and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Who Was Blake Rodgers?

Blake Rodgers was 22 years old and he was a lineworker with the cooperative of Buckeye Rural Electric. He had been reportedly working in Lawrence County, about 140 miles outside of Cincinnati. He was an amazing and kind-hearted person. Currently, many people are very curious to know about his family and profession. But now there is no information about his career and his lifestyle. Since his passing news went out on social media uncounted reactions are hitting the headlines. Scroll down to the next page for more information.

How Did Blake Rodgers Die?

Apprentice lineworker Blake Rodgers passed away when he was 22 years old. He took his last breath on Friday, 23 December 2022. While attempting to restore electricity to cooperative members after Thursday evening's winter storm, Buckeye Rural was killed in an electrical contact incident on Friday, 23 December 2022. This incident took place around 10:15 am in Lawrence County, Ohio, close to Pedro.

While attempting to restore electricity to Cooperative members following Thursday evening's winter storm, Blake Rodgers was killed in an electrical contact incident. More than 18821 customers are worked by Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative in areas of Athens, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike, Gallia, Jackson, and Vinton counties.