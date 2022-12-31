Who Was Deputy James Thomas? Fulton County Officer Was Victim Of A “Heinous Crime”:- Recently the shocking incident has come on the internet that the Fulton Country Sheriff’s office has said a man has been found shot to death in his car. The victim was identified as deputy James Thomas who was 24 years old. Recently this shocking internet has come on the internet and this news has gone viral on many social networking sites. Lots of people are very shocked by this tragic incident and this news left many questions in people’s minds. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news, so let’s continue the article.

What Happened To James Thomas?

A 24-year-old male has been found shot and killed in his motorcar and this incident took place on 29 December 2022, Thursday morning in northwest Atlanta. As per the Sheriff’s office, Thomas passed away while he was not on duty on Thursday morning at around 4:30 am. Since the news went out on the internet as soon as this news went viral uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. Currently, multiple individuals are exploring this news as they want to know about Deputy James Thomas. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Who Was Deputy James Thomas?

Deputy James Thomas was privately employed by Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat from a law enforcement community south of Atlanta. James was a 24 years old man and was a former Jackson Police officer and Army Veteran. He was active in the Black LGBT social club fraternity in Jackson. He was a very kind-hearted and amazing person. This news is very painful and shocking for his family as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, The shooter has been pursued by Police. Officers claim that after hearing allegations of a person being shot, officers were called to the place around 4:30 am. They discovered a wrecked automobile with the victim still inside. James Thomas has been discovered shot and dead in his car on Bolton Rd on 29 December 2022, Thursday. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office has been grieving the loss of Thomas. Since the news went out many people are very shocked by this news and now many people have been expressing their condolences to his family.