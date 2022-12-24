Who Was Harvey Jett? Black Oak Arkansas Guitarist Dies Aged 73:- Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous music artist Harvey Jett has passed away recently. He was a former and original lead guitarist. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Wednesday. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very shocked by his death. Still, the whole music industry has been mourning his death. Currently, many people have been curious to know about Harvey Jett and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Who Was Harvey Jett?

Harvey Jett was the Former and original lead guitarist for the band Black Oak Arkansas. He toured the world with Black Oak Arkansas when he had been working as its main guitarist and creating them one of rock’s most famous bands ever. He decided to give it all up and give his life to Jesus one night after a version in St. Louis, Missouri. He was also known for Dazed and Confused in 1993, Rock Concert in 1973 and Heels in 2021. He was a very famous person who achieved respect due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

We just heard that Harvey Jett, Former Guitarist for Black Oak Arkansas has passed away.

Harvey was the original lead guitarist for the band Black Oak Arkansas. As lead guitarist for Black Oak Arkansas one of rock's most successful groups ever. pic.twitter.com/rttbsGIXBL — KipShots (@kipshots) December 22, 2022

How Did Harvey Jett Die?

According to the report, a very well-known musician William Harvey Jett has passed away recently at the age of 73. He took his last breath on 21 December 2022. Since his passing news came on the internet lots of people are very curious to know about his cause of death. So it was confirmed that he died peacefully at his residence. But currently, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by family and friends. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, William Harvey Jett was born on 17 February 1949 in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He was a very famus American guitarist who was an original member of a South American band. He was a musician and a congregant of Madisonville’s Victory Church. He was an amazing and kindhearted person who will be missed by people. Since his passing news came on the internet lots of people are very shocked by the sudden death. They have been paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.