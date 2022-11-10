Who Was Jean Pierre Mortagne? Former France Bleu Nord Reporter Died:- It is saddened to announce to all our readers that the popular reporter who gave his entire life to just providing updates and news to people, Jean Pierre Mortagne who is also known as JP Mortagne has gone from this world. Yes, you read right, Jean Pierre Mortagne has passed away. The news of his death was confirmed through a tweet on Twitter. Bertrand Lefebvre wrote in french,” Nous apprenons avec tristesse le décès de Jean Pierre Mortagne ancien grand reporter pour @fbleunord. Il a marqué la vie sportive du @departement59 et du @pasdecalais62 et la vie de la station depuis les annees @freequencenord @francebleucom @francebleu”.

If we translate this tweet so, it reads,” We are saddened to learn of the death of Jean Pierre Mortagne, a former reporter for @fbleunord. He marked the sporting life of @departement59 and @pasdecalais62 and the life of the station for years”. Since the news of his death was confirmed on Twitter, his fans are paying tributes and condolence to his family who is going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member. Now, we are going to share some important details regarding to the passing of Jean Pierre Mortagne.

Many people are searching about him. How did he die? who was he? and what was his cause of death? He was the former reporter for France Bleu Nord. Along with this, he had worked with lots of channels during his entire careers like Department du Nord, Pasdecalais62, Frequence Nord, France Bleu Com, and France Bleu. After the tweet, many people left their comments. One of the users wrote,” Absolute legend of the northern media. He leaves an indelible mark on entire generations of listeners. Sincere thoughts to his family”.

Another user wrote,” Sad news. Jean-Pierre was a monument to northern radio and a man with whom I always enjoyed discussing. All my condolences to his loved ones”. Maybe, he was popular among his listeners and always enjoyed with them during his hosting. We don’t have much information regarding to his death and at what age, he died. We will try to collect more information related to his passing. Keep in touch with us to know more details regarding to his death.