Who Was Nick Chavez and What Was His Cause Of Death? Popular Hairstylist Dies:- It is very hard to announce that a very famous international celebrity hairstylist Nick Chavez has passed away recently. He was an international star hairstylist with his hair care product line “Nick Chavez Beverly Hills”. He is no more among his close ones and he breathed last on Friday. Since his passing news went out on the internet it went viral on many social networking sites. Currently, the beauty community are very saddened by his sudden death. Now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Who Was Nick Chavez?

Nick Chavez was a very well-known international celebrity hairstylist and he was an architect in the hair care industry his product line ” Nick Chavez Beverly Hills” Shampoos, conditioners, colouring and styling products are among his products. In the late 1970s, he started his profession as a hairstylist in San Diego, where he opened his first salon when he was 25 years old. After that, he shifted to Los Angeles where he did work with many famous celebrities and high-profile figures. He was one of the best hairstyles and very was a very famous person. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Was Nick Chavez Cause Of Death?

According to the report, the celebrity hairstylist Nick Chavez is no longer among his close ones. He had taken his last breath on 23 December 2022, Friday. He died peacefully after a long fight with pancreatic cancer. At the time of death, he was 66 years old. Nick shared that he was diagnosed with stage two pancreatic cancer in March 2022. It is a very hard time for his family and friends as they lost their beloved person od the family. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, Nick Chavez was an inspiration for the many beauty and fashion world. He was a very respected person in the fashion world. He was born in Yuma, Arizona and he honored his birthday just a week ago. He was married to Alima. The smitten couple seems to were married for a long time. But there is not much information about his marriage. Many people are expressing their condolence messages to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.