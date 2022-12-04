Who Will ENG vs SEN Football World Cup Match? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups & England vs Senegal:- The match notification of team England and team Senegal has been released and it is the most exciting news for the fans of team England and team Senegal. This time the game is going to be about the winning and the losing of a country in a sports game. Now as the notification of the match between the team England and team Senegal has been released, all the fans and admirers of both teams have started to be in search of more details of the match between the team England and team Senegal. So here once again we are back with more details of the match and the teams England and Senegal including the players of the team. So for sure you are here to know more about the match, lets go further and read the article below.

ENG vs SEN Match Details

Match: England vs Senegal (ENG vs SEN)

League: Football World Cup

Date: Monday, 5th December 2022

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

ENG vs SEN Lineups Player

Here below in this article, we have shared the names of the players who would be playing in the match from their teams, England and Senegal. So if you wish to know the names of the players who are on the list of the 11 playing possible, then go further with this article, and know their names:

Names Of The 11 Playing Possible Of Team England

Marcus Rashford Jordan Pickford Harry Kane Kyle Walker Phil Foden Harry Maguire Jude Bellingham John Stones Jordan Henderson Luke Shaw Declan Rice

Names Of The 11 Playing Possible Of Team Senegal

Ismaila Sarr Edouard Mendy Boulaye Dia Kalidou Koulibaly Pathe Ciss Abdou Diallo Iliman Ndiaye Youssouf Sabaly Pape Gueye Ismail Jakobs Idrissa Gueye

ENG vs SEN Who Will Win?

We have analyzed the team England and the team Senegal, so we got to know that there are more chances for the team England to win the match. There has never been any kind of doubt that the team England has always given better performances than any other team which would be in front of the team England. However, it would be interesting to see which team between the team England and the team Senegal will really be winning the match.