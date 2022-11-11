Who Will KHF vs ALD UAE Pro League? Dream11 Prediction, Match Live Score, Lineups, Khor Fakkan vs Al Dhafra:- UAE Pro League has come with lots of amazing matches this month and now, the league is all set to introduce one more of the league and fans are much excited for the upcoming match of the league. Tonight, two teams of the popular league played lots of matches and now, they are coming back with another match today. According to the sources, team Khor Fakkan and Al Dhafra is going to play their 10th match tonight. It will be interesting to watch the next match and if you are going to watch this match on the stadium so, you can also create your dream11 team.

We will provide all the details through our article and if you are waiting to know which team has more chances to win this match so, you need to read this article. We will provide some details like the date, time, lineup player, and possible winner of the match. Well, the last few matches for the team Al Dhafra was not good because of its performance as they lost their last five matches. Now, the match is going to begin in just a few hours and here are some important details of the match.

KHF vs ALD Match Details

Team Names:- Khor Fakkan (KHF) and Al Dhafra (ALD)

League:- UAE Pro League

Venue:- Saqr bin Mohammad al Qassimi, Khor Fakkan, UAE

Date:- Friday, 11th November 2022

Time:- 06:15 PM (IST) – 12:45 PM

KHF vs ALD Squad Player

Khor Fakkan (KHF):- Juninho da Silva, Abdullah Khamis Juma, Khalaf Al-Hosani, Salem Al Rawahi, Khalil Khamis, Ibrahim Essa, Khalifa Mubarak Al-Hammadi, Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Fahad Hadeed, Yago Leonardo, Ahmed Juma, Adel Al Amri, Doro Daba, Benjamin Ayim, Salim Ali-Ibrahim, Panagiotis Tachtsidis, Masoud Sulaiman, Abdulrahman Yousuf, Ali Al-Dhanhani, Amer Al-Hammadi, Mehdi Abeid, Saymon Cabral, Ahmed Al Hosani, Adel Sabeel, Lazar Rosic, Ismail Al-Hammadi, Aylton Boa-Morte, Ramon Lopes, Bryan Carvalho, Raphael Guimaraes, Fabio Abreu, and Yousef Al Ameri.

Al Dhafra (ALD):- Khalid Al Zaabi, Sultan Al Suwaidi, Mohamed Jalal, Sultan Al Ghaferi, Ali Eid Ghumail, Ahmed Fawzi, Bi Gole Djehi, Abdulrahman Ahmad Banizama, Ibrahim Abdullah, Ateeq Tayef Al Falahi, Khater Subait, Rashed Muhayer, Waleed Ambar, Abdulla Hassan Al Qamish, Ibrahim Alhammadi, Mohamed Rayhi, Mitchell te Vrede, Walid Karoui, Khalid Al Darmaki, Lucas Candido, Mohamed Al Junaibi, Claudio Santos, Leonard Amesimeku, Abdullah Sultan, Hamad Al Marzooqi, Mohammed Saif Al Ali, Pedro Pavlov, Saleh Al-Hosani, Saeed Al Kathiri, Abdulla Al Hammadi, and Hamdan Mohamed.

KHF vs ALD Lineups

Khor Fakkan (KHF):- Ahmed Al Hosani, Ali Al-Dhanhani, Amer Al-Hammadi, Aylton Boa-Morte, Juninho da Silva, Mehdi Abeid, Saymon Cabral, Ismail Al-Hammadi, Adel Sabeel, Lazar Rosic, and Abdulrahman Yousuf.

Al Dhafra (ALD):- Pedro Pavlov, Khalid Al Zaabi, Walid Karoui, Khalid Al Darmaki, Lucas Candido, Mohamed Al Junaibi, Abdullah Sultan, Hamad Al Marzooqi, Mohammed Saif Al Ali, Mohamed Rayhi, and Mitchell te Vrede.