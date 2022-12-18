Who Will Win ARG vs FRA FIFA World Cup Match? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups, Best Picks, Argentina vs France:- There is a superb match is going to be played between ARG (Argentina) and one other team FRA (France) and this will be the Football World Cup Tournament. This match is set to take place on Sunday, 18 December 2022 and this match will begin at 8:30 pm. This match is fully enjoyed by the fans and the audiences of the stadium and this will be played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, Qatar. Both teams have a large number of fan followers around the entire world and there are too many social media users asking lots of questions related to the Football Match So, here in this article we are going to share some information related to the football match and also talk on some other topics.

If we talk about both teams and their previous matches, Argentina has been given the best gameplay and is unstoppable in the World Cup 2022 later they had coming back after an amazing 3-0 victory against Croatia. On the other side France’s comeback after making a record 2-0 victory against Morocco in the semifinal. They have made a score 13 Goals while allowing five in the previous six matches. Fans of both teams are too excited about this match and both teams have the best and strong players who will give their best in this match.

ARG vs FRA Match Details

Match: Argentina vs France

League: Football World Cup

Date: Sunday, 18 December 2022

Time: 8:30 PM IST

ARG vs FRA Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, Qatar

ARG vs FRA Lineups Players

Argentina (ARG) Possible Playing 11

1.Emiliano Martinez, 2. Nicolas Otamendi, 3. Nicolas Tagliafico, 4. Cristian Romero, 5. Nahuel Molina, 6. Alexis Mac Allister, 7. Leandro Paredes, 8. Rodrigo De Paul, 9. Enzo Fernandez, 10. Lionel Messi, 11. Julian Alvarez

France (FRA) Possible Playing 11 1. Hugo Lloris, 2. Raphael Varane, 3. Jules Kounde, 4. Theo Hernandez, 5. Ibrahima Konate, 6. Antoine Griezmann, 7. Ousmane Dembele, 8. Aurelien Tchouameni, 9. Youssouf Fofana, 10. Kylian Mbappe, 11. Olivier Giroud ARG vs FRA Who Will Win?

