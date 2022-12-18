Who Will Win ARG vs FRA FIFA World Cup Match? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups, Best Picks, Argentina vs France

If we talk about both teams and their previous matches, Argentina has been given the best gameplay and is unstoppable in the World Cup 2022 later they had coming back after an amazing 3-0 victory against Croatia. On the other side France’s comeback after making a record 2-0 victory against Morocco in the semifinal. They have made a score 13 Goals while allowing five in the previous six matches. Fans of both teams are too excited about this match and both teams have the best and strong players who will give their best in this match.
ARG vs FRA Match Details
Match: Argentina vs France
League: Football World Cup
Date: Sunday, 18 December 2022
Time: 8:30 PM IST
ARG vs FRA Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, Qatar
ARG vs FRA Lineups Players
Argentina (ARG) Possible Playing 11
Both teams played well in their previous matches and the fans are expecting great gameplay from their favorite teams. This match is fully enjoyed by the audience of the stadium because the weather reports say that the weather is clear and too much beautiful. There is no chance of rain and this makes this match more interesting. There are too many celebrities who also attend this match and cheer up the players.
