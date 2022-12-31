Who Will Win BHA vs ARS Premier League? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups & Best Picks, Brighton vs Arsenal:- Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of big news for those who love to watch football matches. A very well-known Premier League is all set to entertain its fans with its amazing teams. This match is going to be played between Brighton vs Arsenal. Both teams are very famous and they don’t need to do any introduction. Currently, all the fans have been waiting for the football match as they are very excited about the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the BHA vs ARS match details and we will share it with you in his article.

Premier League has been coming back with its teams and all the players are all set for this match. As we all know both teams have different gameplay and they will be ready to show their amazing moves in the playground. The Premier League match between Brighton vs Arsenal will be played on Saturday at Falmer Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, time, date, lineup, venue and other details of the match. Scroll down the page for more information about the match.

BHA vs ARS Match Details

Team: Brighton (BHA) vs Arsenal (ARS)

Date: 31st December 2022

Day: Saturday

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Falmer Stadium

League: Premier League

BHA vs ARS Lineups Player

Brighton (BHA) Possible Playing 11: 1. Robert Sanchez, 2. Lewis Dunk, 3. Pervis Estupinan, 4. Joel Veltman, 5. Pascal Gross, 6. Solly March, 7. Alexis Mac Allister, 8. Adam Lallana, 9. Moises Caicedo, 10. Leandro Trossard, 11. Danny Welbeck

Arsenal (ARS) Possible Playing 11: 1. Aaron Ramsdale, 2. Kieran Tierney, 3. William Saliba, 4. Gabriel Magalhaes, 5. Ben White, 6. Bukayo Saka, 7. Granit Xhaka, 8. Thomas Partey, 9. Martin Odegaard, 10. Eddie Nketiah, 11. Gabriel Martinelli

BHA vs ARS Match Prediction

According to the match lineup, both teams’ players are very famous and talented. Both team players are ready to face each other in the match. This match will take place between Brighton vs Arsenal on 31st December 2022 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Falmer Stadium. If we talk about the recent match result then the BHA team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches and on the other hand, the ARS team won 4 matches and draw 1 match. ARS team has more chances to win the match against BHA. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.