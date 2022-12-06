Who Will Win COL vs SVD CBFS T10 League? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups, Colatta Chocolates vs Seven Districts:- Before some time, the notification of the match between team Colatta Chocolates and team Seven Districts had got to be released on the internet and social media platforms. Just after the notification was released, there came a large audience started to be in search for more information about the team Colatta Chocolates and team Seven Districts, as about the players of the match who were going to play in the match. So here in the following article, once again we are back to providing you with more information about the team Colatta Chocolates and team Seven Districts as well as the players of the teams. So read the following article below to know more about the match.

COL vs SVD Match Details

Match: Colatta Chocolates vs Seven Districts (COL vs SVD)

League: CBFS T10 League

Date: Tuesday, 6th December 2022

Time: 08:30 PM (IST) – 03:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

COL vs SVD Lineups Player

Here in the following article, we have shared the names of the players of the team Colatta Chocolates and team Seven Districts who are having more chances of playing in the match which is going to be played on the 6th of December, 2022. So if you are one of those who wish to know about the match then read this article below:

List Of The Players Of Playing 11 Of Team Colatta Chocolates

Muhammad Zeeshan Taimoor Ali-I Shakkeer Hydru(WK) Renjith Mani(C) Manpreet Singh-I Laxman Sreekumar Hari Prasanth(WK) Junaid Shamsuddin Intizar Ali Akhil Das Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan

List Of The Players Of Playing 11 Of Team Seven Districts

Abdul Shakoor(WK) Lahiru Sandaruwan-I Shahid Nawaz-I Farman Ali(WK) Muhammad Zameer-I Raees Ahmed-I Abdul Ghaffar-I Shahzad Ali Hafiz Almas Mohammad Mohsin-II Haider Ali-I(C)

COL vs SVD Who Will Win?

We have analyzed the previous matches of the team Colatta Chocolates and team Seven Districts and we have come to the conclusion that team Seven Districts has given a far much better performance than team Colatta Chocolates. And the players of the team Seven Districts are in a good form. So here we can say that the team Seven Districts may win the match against the team Colatta Chocolates. Stay tuned to the website of Dekh News for the latest updates on the news, and updates on the matches.