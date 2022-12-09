Who Will Win CRO vs BRA Football World Cup? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups & Best Picks, Croatia vs Brazil:- We have come across the notification of the match between team Croatia and team Brazil some days ago. And as usual, everyone has started to be in search of more details about the match which is going to be held between team Croatia and team Brazil. Now fans are more excited to know about the match between team Croatia and team Brazil, as it is very soon going to be played. There is so much more in the match which would be played between team Croatia and team Brazil. So here in the following article below, we have mentioned all the details of the match between team Croatia and team Brazil. So read the following article below and know more about the match between team Croatia and team Brazil.

CRO vs BRA Match Details

Match: Croatia vs Brazil (CRO vs BRA)

League: Football World Cup

Date: Friday, 9th December 2022

Time: 08:30 PM (IST) – 03:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

CRO vs BRA Lineups Player

There are a lot of players in a team, but when it comes to playing international matches then there are only left less than before. And those are the names of the players who are better qualified than the left ones. The following are the names of the players who have more chances of playing in the match between team Croatia and team Brazil:

List Of The Playing 11 Of Team Croatia

Bruno Petkovic Dominik Livakovic Andrej Kramaric Dejan Lovren Luka Modric Borna Barisic Ivan Perisic Josip Juranovic Mateo Kovacic Josko Gvardiol Marcelo Brozovic

List Of The Playing 11 Of Team Brazil

Vinicius Junior Alisson Becker Thiago Silva Richarlison Marquinhos Raphinha Eder Militao Lucas Paqueta Danilo Luiz da Silva Casemiro Neymar

CRO vs BRA Who Will Win?

There are some predictors who have claimed that there is going to be the Brazil team which may also win the game, as they have analyzed the previous performance and many other things about the team members. However, we still can not be confirmed which team between team Croatia and team Brazil may win the match.