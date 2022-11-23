Who Will Win GER vs JPN Football World Cup 2022? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups & Best Picks, Germany vs Japan:- Recently, the news of the football match between the team Germany and the team Japan has been announced. It was a long wait for the fans and the admirers of the team Germany and the team Japan to watch the match between both teams. And it is going to be really very interesting for the fans and the admirers to know to see their team winning in the match. Now when the authority of the football match has announced the match then all the fans and admirers have started to search for more information about the match between the team Germany and the team Japan. Read the following article below to know more about the details of the match between the team Germany and the team Japan.

GER vs JPN Match Details

Match: Germany vs Japan (GER vs JPN)

League: Football World Cup

Date: Wednesday, 23rd November 2022

Time: 06:30 PM (IST) – 01:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar.

GER vs JPN Lineups Players & Best Picks

Most of the time, we do not get who are the confirmed players of the match, but now the authorities have announced the names of the confirmed players who are going to play in the match. Below, we have shared the names of the 11 players who are confirmed to play in the football match between the team Germany and the team Japan. You can get the names of the confirmed 11 players of the team Germany and the team Japan.

Playing 11 Of The Team Germany

Thomas Muller Manuel Neuer Kai Havertz Antonio Rudiger Jamal Musiala Niklas Sule Joshua Kimmich Nico Schlotterbeck Serge Gnabry Ilkay Gundogan David Raum

Playing 11 Of The Team Japan

Daizen Maeda Shuichi Gonda Ao Tanaka Yuto Nagatomo Takefusa Kubo Maya Yoshida Daichi Kamada Hiroki Sakai Junya Ito Kou Itakura Wataru Endo

Who Will Win GER vs JPN Match?

In the latest match between the team Germany and the team Japan, both the teams are going to face each other with the best of their performance. There are a lot of things that we need to look after when we predict which team would be having more chances of winning the match. So in this case, we see that team Germany has a bit better squad than team Japan, so there are more chances for team Germany winning the match. However, it is a match, and when the game changes no one is ever aware of that which team may win the match, so we still cannot be sure about anything. Keep on following the website of Dekh News for the latest updates on the recent matches.