Who Will Win GET Vs STL Belgium Football League? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups & Best Picks, Gent vs Standard Liège:- Hello, all the lovers of the football match here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that a very well know Belgium Football League is coming back with its amazing teams. This match is going to be played between Gent vs Standard Liège. It is a highly anticipated football match. As we all know that both teams are very famous among people and they don’t need any introduction. Currently, all the fans are super excited about the match. Here we have more information about the HET vs STL match and we will share it with you in this article.

Currently, all the fans have been waiting for this match as they all know that it will be very interesting and enjoyable. Both teams are ready to defeat each other in the playground for winning the trophy. The Belgium Football League match between Gent and Standard Liège will be played on Saturday at Ghelamco Arena (Gent). If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match and we can expect a good match from both sides. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the match details. So let’s take a look at the match details like team, date, time, venue and other details.

GET Vs STL Match Details

Team: Gent (GET) vs Standard Liège (STL)

League: Belgium Football League

Day: Saturday

Date: 24 December 2022.

Time: 01:00

Venue: Ghelamco Arena (Gent)

GET Vs STL Lineups Players

Gent (GET) Possible Playing 11:H. Cuypers 2. Hong Hyun-Seok 3. L. Depoitre: Goal 4. J. Torunarigha, 5. A. Hjulsager, 6. I. Salah 7. M. Ngadeu,8. S. Kums, 9. M. Samoise, 10. V. Odjidja-Ofoe 11. D. Roef(Goal-keeper)

Standard Liège (STL) Possible Playing 11: 1. N. Dussenne, 2. D. Drăguş, 3. S. Amallah, 4. P. Zinckernagel, 5. W. Balikwisha, 6. S. Perica, 7. N. Raskin, 8. R. Emond, 9. C. Çanak, 10. M. Fossey, 11. A. Bodart

GET Vs STL Who Will Win?

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and popular among fans and if we talk about the players of the teams both team’s players are very amazing and outstanding. This match is going to be played between Gent vs Standard Liège on 24 December 2022 at 01:00 at Ghelamco Arena (Gent). Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the match result. GET team won 5 matches and on the other hand STL team did not win any matches, draw 1 match and lost 4 matches. The GET team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.