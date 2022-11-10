Who Will Win MUN vs AVL English League Cup, Dream11 Prediction, Lineups, Manchester United vs Aston Villa:- English League Cup is coming back with one more match of the day and those who have been watching the matches of the league can enjoy one more match tonight. As the match is about to begin in just few hours, we would like to share some details related to the match and maybe, it will be necessary for all the fans. Well, team Manchester United (MUN) and team Aston Villa (AVL) is going to face each other on the football ground. You can watch this match at the football ground and if you want to make a team and want to earn money from Dream11 or the fantasy app so, you can check these details here.

This is going to be the wonderful match of the day because the matches have been over and now, the final matches are taking place each and every day. In the last 5 matches, team MUN has won three matches and another side, team Aston Villa has won just two matches and lost three. Now, this match will show who is worthy to go forward in this league. We are going to provide some details like time, date, venue, league, and lineups players.

MUN vs AVL Match Details

Team Names:- Manchester United (MUN) vs Aston Villa (AVL)

League:- English League Cup

Venue:- Old Trafford, Manchester, England

Date:- Friday, 11th November 2022

Time:- 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

MUN vs AVL Squad

Manchester United (MUN):- David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay, Radek Vítek, Charlie McNeill, Brandon Williams, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Zidane Iqbal, Facundo Pellistri, Nathan Bishop, Axel Tuanzebe, Teden Mengi, Shola Shoretire, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Donny van de Beek, Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Anthony Elanga, Tyrell Malacia, Antony Matheus dos Santos, Luke Shaw, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alejandro Garnacho Ferreira, Tyler Fredricson, Martin Dubravka, Kobbie Mainoo, and Tom Heaton.

Aston Villa (AVL):- Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings, Philippe Coutinho, Calum Chambers, Diego Carlos, Robin Olsen, Frederic Guilbert, Marvelous Nakamba, Lamare Bogarde, Morgan Sanson, Josh Feeney, Cameron Archer, Jed Steer, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Ngoyo, Matthew Cash, Lucas Digne, Ashley Young, Jan Bednarek, John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Ludwig Augustinsson, and Boubacar Kamara.

MUN vs AVL Lineups Player

Manchester United (MUN):- Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Marcus Rashford, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, David De Gea, Lisandro Martinez, Donny van de Beek, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Alejandro Garnacho Ferreira.

Aston Villa (AVL):- Lucas Digne, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins, Douglas Luiz, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Emiliano Martinez, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Ngoyo, and Matthew Cash.