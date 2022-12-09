Who Will Win NED VS ARG Football World Cup? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups & Best Picks, Netherlands vs Argentina:- Before some days, the notification of the match between team Netherlands (NED) and team Argentina (ARG) was released. As soon as the notification of the match between team Netherlands (NED) and team Argentina (ARG) was released, all the fans of both teams started to be in search of more information about their favorite teams. Now here we have shared all the details of the match which will be played between team Netherlands (NED) and team Argentina (ARG). So if you are here to know more about the teams; team Netherlands (NED) and team Argentina (ARG), and the other information then read the article below.

NED vs ARG Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs Argentina (NED vs ARG)

League: Football World Cup

Date: Saturday, 10th December 2022

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium

NED vs ARG Lineups Player

Below in the following article, we have shared the names of the players who are having more chances of playing in the match between team Netherlands (NED) and team Argentina (ARG).

List Of The Players Of Playing 11 Of Team Netherlands (NED)

Cody Gakpo Andries Noppert Memphis Depay Virgil van Dijk Davy Klaassen Nathan Ake Marten de Roon Daley Blind Frenkie De Jong Jurrien Timber Denzel Dumfries

List Of The Players Of Playing 11 Of Team Argentina (ARG)

Julian Alvarez Emiliano Martinez Lionel Mess Nicolas Otamendi Alejandro-Gomez Marcos Acuna Enzo Fernandez Cristian Romero Rodrigo De Paul Nahuel Molina Alexis Mac Allister

NED vs ARG Who Will Win?

There are some things that we all need to look after as we analyze which team among the two teams has more chance of winning the match. So now as we have analyzed the previous matches between the team Netherlands (NED) and team Argentina (ARG), then we got to know that the Netherlands seems to be in the good form of winning the match. So for now we can say that the team Netherlands may win the match.