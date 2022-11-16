Who Will Win TUR vs SCO International Friendly? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups, Turkey vs Scotland:- Just some moments ago, we have got to know that very soon there is going to be a match between the team Turkey and the team Scotland. There are a lot of fans and admirers who have been waiting to know all the information about the match which is going to happen between the team Turkey and team Scotland under the Internation Friendly team. Below in the following article, we have shared all the details of the match between the team Turkey and the team Scotland. Read the article below to know more:

TUR vs SCO Match Details

Match: The football match is going to be between the team Turkey vs Scotland (TUR vs SCO).

League: As we had shared above in the following article, the match is going to be under the league International Friendly.

Date: The match is going to be held on Wednesday, 16th November 2022

Time: As it has been reported by the sources, the time for the match to be started is 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT).

Venue: The football is going to be played at the Diyarbakir Stadyumu, in Turkey.

TUR vs SCO Lineups Player

Possible Playing 11 For Team Turkey

Enes Unal Ugurcan Cakir Cengiz Under Caglar Soyuncu Deniz Turuc Merih Demiral Ferdi Kadioglu Ozan Kabak Kerem Akturkoglu Orkun Kokcu Hakan Calhanoglu

Possible Playing 11 For Team Scotland

Ryan Fraser Craig Gordon Ryan Christie Scott McKenna Billy Gilmour Grant Hanley Scott McTominay Kieran Tierney John McGinn Jack Hendry Stuart Armstrong

What Does The Weather Report Say For The Day Of The Match?

According to the reports, the weather on the day of the match is going to be normal, and there is not going to rain on the day of the match between the team Turkey and the team Scotland. However, it would still be really very hard for someone to predict exactly, whether the weather is going to be totally clear or not.

TUR vs SCO Match Prediction

After analyzing the past performances of the team Scotland, and team Turkey, we have got to know that team Scotland has played better in the previous matches, and even the players of the team Scotland are much better than the team Turkey in the football match. Still, we would suggest you analyze the teams on your own because there are a lot of things in a team that we should look after before coming to the conclusion.