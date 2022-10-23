Explained! Why Did Hu Jintao Escorted Out Of Congress Party? Video Goes Viral From Closing Ceremony

Explained! Why Did Hu Jintao Escorted Out Of Party Congress? Video Goes Viral From Closing Ceremony:- On Saturday, October 22, 2022, shocking news came from the 20th Congress of China’s Communist Party where China’s former president Hu Jintao was suddenly taken out which stirred up the situation. People in large volumes are taking over the internet and asking numerous questions. If you are also seeking any detail regarding Hu Jintao’s shocking removal from the party Congress on Saturday then this article can serve you a lot. Here we have discussed this story comprehensibly. You are advised to stick with this page and take a look at the following sections of this article. Drag down the page and learn further details. What happened to Hu Jintao?

As per the source, the former president of China, Hu Jintao was not feeling well during the closing ceremony of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China on Saturday, October 22, 2022. This is the reason two men took Hu Jintao out of the hall during the 20th Congress of China’s Communist Party. Hu Jintao is the predecessor of China’s president Xi Jinping. What is former president Hu Jintao’s age? According to the source, the former president of China, Hu Jintao has turned 79 years old. Following the shocking incident, Xinhua tweeted a message to address the shocking removal of the former president. Scroll down the page and learn more.

Xinhua tweeted, “Xinhuanet reporter Liu Jiawen has learned that Hu Jintao insisted on attending the closing session… despite the fact that he has been taking time to recuperate recently. When he was not feeling well during the session, his staff, for his health, accompanied him to a room next to the meeting venue for a rest. Now, he is much better”

Early drama: Hu Jintao seen being led out soon after reporters are led into the main hall pic.twitter.com/pRffGZF60I — Danson Cheong (@dansoncj) October 22, 2022

Since Hu Jintao was taken out of the ceremony hall people are showing their curiosity in knowing what happened to former president Hu Jintao. As Xi Jinping’s predecessor was suddenly taken out of the ceremony hall this led the people to show their concern over his health condition. But no further information or report has been shared by the officials.

The 79-year-old former president sparked health concerns after departure suddenly from the ceremony hall. It is apparent that Hu Jintao was reluctant to leave the hall but over recent years he has been spotted in increasingly frail health in public. Stay tuned to this page for more details and updates.