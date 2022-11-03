RIP! Malayalam Writer & Poet TP Rajeevan Died At 63 In Kozhikode:- We are saddened to report that a widely acclaimed personality of South India passed away. Here we are talking about the respected personality of the literary circle known as TP Rajeevan. Yes, you read it correctly, TP Rajeevan is no more. He has departed. TP left behind his wife and two beautiful daughters in this world. Since TP Rajeevan was pronounced dead on the internet his death news is hanging in the trending searches on Twitter. Meanwhile, netizens have started asking about his cause of death. TP Rajeevan was a renowned Malayalam and English writer, novelist, and scriptwriter. He wrote various renowned literary works during his life span. We have mentioned some of his illustrious works in the below-placed sections. Kindly read this article till the end as we have discussed TP Rajeevan’s cause of death, illustrious works, and many more in this column. Drag down the page and read more about him.

Malayalam Writer & Poet TP Rajeevan Died

According to the source, TP Rajeevan, the renowned novelist and scriptwriter passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital. Reportedly, he was under medical attention for the past many days amid kidney issues. It was reported that the acclaimed novelist TP was battling with Kidney ailments. Thus, his deteriorating health condition led him to admit to a private hospital. But sadly the Malayalam writer TP Rajeevan could not overcome his illness. He departed on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Scroll down the page and read more about him.

He was best known for being the recipient of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award for his work in KTN Kottoor: Ezhuthu Jeevithavum. He earned this prestigious award in 2014. Some of his widely acclaimed works are “K T N Kottoor: Ezhuthum Jeevithavum”, “Palerimanikyam Oru Pathira Kolapathakam”, Kunhali Marakkar”, “Kriyashesham”, and many more. In his career, he was honored with various prestigious awards.

After his demise, a number of internationally renowned news agencies paid a tribute to him and announced his death news on social media. Likewise, ANI tweeted, “Noted writer TP Rajeevan, passed away on the night of Wednesday, November 2 in Kozhikode at the age of 63 years. He was under treatment at a private hospital in connection with liver, and kidney diseases.”

Another tweeted, “TP Rajeevan, noted poet, novelist, friend, and my counterpart in PR in Calicut varsity for many years, has left the world. He left too early, leaving behind, unforgettable works that stand out in force, originality of thought, and post-modern touch. Heartfelt condolences“