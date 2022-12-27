Yuji Nunokawa Cause of Death? Founder of Studio Pierrot Yuji Nunokawa Passedf Away

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news that Yuji Nunokawa has passed away at the age of 75. Yuji Nunokawa was a Naruto Studio Founder. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. His close ones are very saddened by his sudden death and many people are expressing their condolences to his family on the internet. Currently, many people are very curious to know about death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Yuji Nunokawa was the founder and President of Studio Pierrot. The anime industry’s most famous organisation with Nunokawa is the designer of Studio Pierrot and the influential The Association of Japanese Animations collective and many other industries that assisted the sector growth. He commenced in the anime industry as a company that was a subcontractor for TCJ, now which is Eiken as a colourist. He also worked on multiple shows for Mushi Productions and Tsuburaya Enterprises. He was a very amazing and hardworking person and he earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Yuji Nunokawa Cause of Death?

According to the report, Naruto Studio Founder Yuji Nunokawa passed away recently when he was 75 years old. He had taken his last breath on 25 December 2022, Sunday. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. But currently, there is no information about his cause of death and it has been not disclosed by his family and friends. If we will get any information then we will update you soon.

As far as we know, Yuji Nunokawa was born in Sakata City, Yamanashi Prefecture On 11 February 1947. He was raised by tailors and always enjoyed drawing. Nunokawa travelled to Tokyo to attend the Nippon Design Welfare College on the advice of the adviser of the high school art group. He completed his graduation in 1967. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death. They are expressing their condolences and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.