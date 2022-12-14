160 Metre Wind Tunnel to Help ISRO Test Validate Future Space Vehicle Designs Explained!

It is the most reliable thing to have heard and get to know that an aerospace vehicle or the rocker test would be successful only when it would be launched or flown. And what would happen if we bring you the news that claims that a tunnel has been designed to test the aerospace vehicle and a rocket? It is really very shocking and surprising at the same time for anyone to go with the news that a tunnel has been designed in the aerospace for the testing of the rocket.

The whole world has come to a long walk and now there is a new way for the researchers of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) to research a lot of things related to space. And the Wind Tunnel has been designed for the betterment of the research of the researchers at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). The wind tunnel is going to be used for the testing of the interaction of air and an object that would be reaching into space through the tunnel.

Why Has 160 Metre Wind Tunnel Been Designed?

Recently, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced that they have made ready their all-new wind tunnel which has been installed at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). The wind tunnel made by ISRO has been named as the Trisonic Wind Tunnel. The tunnel is going to be tested under three conditions; subsonic which means below the speed of the sound, at the speed of sound, and supersonic which means that it would be faster than the speed of sound. The measurement of tunnel is 160 meters in length. It has a maximum cross-section of 5.4 meters.

What Is The Statement By the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)?

It has been said in the statement by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) that the tunnel is a system for the betterment of the aerodynamic design of the rockets and re-entry of the spacecraft after the evaluation of the forces, moments, load distribution, and the pressures that would be unsteady.

They have said in their statement that the tunnel has a length of around 160 meters and the maximum cross-section is 5.4 meters. The wind tunnel is going to be used for the testing of the various space vehicles in the three flight regimes which would be below the speed of sound, at the speed of sound, and above the speed of sound.