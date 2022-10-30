After the eve of Diwali and its time to celebrate Chhat Puja 2022. Chhat Puja is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival of Nepalese and Indian devotes dedicated to the Hindu Sun God, Surya and Chhathi Maiya (ancient Vedic Goddess Usha). The Chhath Puja is performed in order to thank Surya for sustaining life on earth and to request the granting of certain wishes. This festival is observed by people living in Nepal and India (mainly in the State of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Now below get complete details of Happy Chhat Puja 2022.

Chhath Puja Vidhi Shubh Muhurat Time 2022

Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day = 06:28

Sunset on Chhath Puja Day = 17:40 Shashthi Tithi Begins = 09:37 on 30/Oct/2022

Shashthi Tithi Ends = 12:15 on 30/Oct/2022

Happy Chhat Puja Wishes SMS Messages Whatsapp Status

**************************

All That Exists Was Born From The Sun,

There Is Nothing Apart From It.

Of What Is And Has Been And Is To Be

And What Moves And Remains Still…

The Sun Alone Is The Source And The End..

Happy Chhath Puja 2022

**************************

Long Live The Tradition Of Hindu Culture,

As The Generations Have Passed By ,

Hindu Culture Is Getting Stronger And Stronger

Lets Keep It Up.

Best Wishes For Chhath Puja 2022

**************************

Rath Pe Hoke Sawar Surya Dev Aaye Aapke Dwar,

Sukh Sampatti Mile Aapko Aapar,

Chhath Parv Ki Shubhkamnaye Mere Aap Kare Sweekar,

Happy Chhath 2022

**************************

Kumkum Bhare Kadmo Se Surya Dev Aaye Aapke Dwar,

Suk Sampatti Mile Aapko Apar,

Chhath Ki Shubhkamnaye Kare Sweekar

Shubh Chhath 2022

**************************

Happy Chhath Puja Vidhi Shubh Muhurat Time Wishes Quotes Messages Whatsapp Status

Count Your Problems,

Count Your Blessings,

Which Has The Greater Number,

All The Troubles Are Will Be Finished

If You Will Have Faith In God,

Jai Chhath Mata Ki

**************************

C = chant H=heaven H = Holy A = almighty T = together h =hallowed p =pious u =upbeat j =jubilation a =awesome, Happy Chhath Puja.

**************************

We wish u happy chhat puja to all. chhat maiya ki jai maa sabhe ke wish pura karae.

**************************

Is shubh divas par hum dharm ki adharm par vijay ki, khushiya manaye! Wishing u a happy Chat Puja thts a celebration of all your victories in life.

**************************

All that exists was born from the sun there is nothing apart from it. Of what is and has been and is to be and what moves and remains still…. the sun alone is the source and the end… Happy Chhath Puja !!!!!!!!!

**************************

People worship god Sun for his kindness and seek forces of nature like sun and river. Women keeps strict fast on this day and worship God Sun during holy Bath into river! Happy Chhath!

**************************

On this auspicious occasion, I wish the color, bliss and beauty Of this festival Be with you throughout the year! Happy Chhath!

**************************

May this Chhath, light up for you. The hopes of Happy times, And dreams for a year full of smiles! Wish you Happy Chhath.

**************************

Long live the tradition of Hindu culture, as the generations have passed by, Hindu culture is getting stronger and stronger lets keep it up. Best Wishes for Chhath.

**************************

On the day of Chhath Puja people goes to holy bath at river. They offer arghya to God Sun to thank for giving sunlight to earth. It maintains the balance of environment and help to growth of crops.

**************************

Chhath is a festival dedicated to the Sun God, considered to be a means to thank the sun for bestowing the bounties of life in earth and fulfilling particular wishes…..HAPPY Chhath….!!

**************************

Happy Chhat Puja Images Photos Wallpapers Pics FB DP 2022