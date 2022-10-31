5 Places to Enjoy the Halloween Parties in Mumbai

Have you cleaned off (or put on) the spider webs on your Halloween ensemble, however, have no place to wear it? Have no dread. All things considered, have a little dread since we’ve gathered together a portion of the best Halloween spectacles that are occurring in Mumbai this week for you. Plan to be spooked, get ready to be frightened. There’s something for everybody, so take your pick.

All in all, what are you sitting tight for? Snatch your ideal Halloween outfits and after that make a beeline for probably the best time and spooky Halloween 2022 uncommon gatherings in Mumbai. We have recorded down the absolute most intriguing Halloween exceptional offers and gatherings that bars and eateries are putting forth this time over the city.

Don’t hesitate to wear your ensemble and go to D’Bell on the 31st for a subject gathering like no other. To add to the fun, DJs will drop electronic beats throughout the night. P.s We cherish their Italian passage.

HITCHKI:

Idealizing the state of mind, the resto-bar will serve a large group of spooktacular offerings, for example, Black Magic, Witches Brew, Ghostbusters, Vampire’s Blood are a couple to name among others.

Where: HITCHKI Powai

At the point when: October 28, 2022

Time: 8:30 pm onwards

Contact: 022 62588999/8291788008

Full Cover Charge: Rs. 1200

Brewbot Eatery & Pub Brewery:

This cool place in Andheri will have a Craft Brew Halloween Get-together on October 28, 2017, from 12.00 twelve to 1.00 am. You can arrange any 3 Craft Brews at just Rs. 666/ – All Inclusive (purchase a series of three the same number of times as you need) to observe Halloween. Go to this place with your companions to get some chilled make blends.

Where: Brewbot Eatery and Pub Brewery, Andheri

At the point when: October 28, 2022

Timings: 12.00 twelve to 1.00 am

Contact: 022-33715920

Glocal Junction:

You can attempt the Haunted Veg and Non-Veg Pizza, the Mummy Dogs which are chicken frankfurters wrapped in Mummy-style bread and for dessert, open the unique Surprise Coffin. You can likewise guzzle their mixed drinks like Dracula’s Feast and Murder In The Garden, Shooters like In The Dark and Skull Busters and Mocktails like Zombie’s Punch and White Ghost, to give some examples. So get your pack and make a beeline for Glocal Junction.

Where: Glocal Junction, Andheri, and Worli

At the point when: October 28, 2022

Contact: 022 33126785/022 33126723

BKC Dive:

some insane and energetic move numbers alongside Stereo beats at the pre-Halloween Night party.You can likewise stand an opportunity to win energizing prize from BKC Dive on the off chance that you dress your best in the most spooky outfits.

Where: BKC Dive

At the point when: October 28, 2022

Time: 8 pm onwards

Full fee at the door( FnB) relevant on section:

Rs.1,500 (stag) + 2 free Halloween shots – 8 PM onwards

Rs. 1,500 (couples) + 2 free Halloween shots – 10 PM onwards

The Korner House:

You can appreciate offers on Beer basins (5 brews for each pail), Bira can Rs 1500 (comprehensive), Whitlinger (imported) Rs 2000 (comprehensive), Halloween exceptional mixed drinks at Rs 450 (comprehensive). They likewise have Halloween unique stylistic layout to make your photographs absolutely Instagramable!

Where: The Korner House, Mumbai Western Suburbs

At the point when: Oct 28, 29 Oct 2022

Time: 10.00pm (Sat) to 1.00 am (Sun)