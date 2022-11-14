RIP! Marathi Actor Kalyani Kurale Jadhav Killed In Road Accident In Kolhapur:- Recently, the news of the demise of the famous Marathi actress Kalyani Kurale Jadhav is being spread on social media platforms. It is being said that Kalyani Kurale Jadhav died after she had met with an accident. According to the sources, on the 12th of November, the famous actress of Marathi television, Kalyani Kurale Jadhav reportedly died after an accident in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India. After the accident had taken place, then she was taken to the nearest hospital, but she was called to be dead by the doctors.

One of the police officers has shared with the media sources that Kalyani Kurale Jadhav was declared to be dead when her body was taken to the nearest hospital to the accident area. After the incident had taken place, the police registered the case under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act Provisions.

How Did Kalyani Kurale Jadhav Die?

For the last few days, the news of the demise of the famous actress Kalyani Kurale Jadhav is being spread on social media platforms. The reason that the actress Kalyani Kurale Jadhav is in the trend is that she is no more with us. Kalyani Kurale Jadhav had worked in famous television shows such as Tujyhat Jeev, Rangala, and many more. There are a lot of fans and admirers who have been trending the name of the Marathi actress Kalyani Kurale Jadhav after she died. It is really very shocking for all the fans of Kalyani Kurale Jadhav to go through the fact that she is no more alive to work more in television shows.

Who Was Kalyani Kurale Jadhav?

Kalyani Kurale Jadhav was a famous television actress. She had worked in many television shows in the Marathi language. She was around the age of 32. Kalyani Kurale Jadhav had even worked in famous Marathi shows such as Tujyhat Jeev, Rangala, and many others famous shows. Recently, the news of the demise of Kalyani Kurale Jadhav is being shared on social media platforms. According to the reports, Kalyani Kurale Jadhav lost her life while she was returning back from her restaurant in Kolhapur to her home. While Kalyani Kurale Jadhav was on her two-wheeler on the 12th of November, then a tractor crashed her bike. After the incident took place the police arrested the driver of the tractor, and the legal formalities are going on in the Mumbai court. Stay tuned to the website of Dekh News for updates on the latest news.