Best Merry Christmas Songs Poems Poetry 2022 | Jingle Bells Free Video For Whatsapp

Merry Christmas Poems Poetry 2022

Carols and candles a glow in the night,

Hearth fires blazing all cozy and bright,

Red-leaved poinsettia, white Christmas rose,

Ice skaters whirling on ice as it snows,

Sleigh bells and Santa’s,

Tinsel-trimmed trees,

Mistletoe magic and warm memories,

Angels all bringing glad tidings anew,

Season’s best wishes especially for you!

***************

Christmas is more than a day in December

It’s all of those things that we love to remember

Its carolers singing familiar refrains

Bright colored stockings and shiny toy trains

Streamers of tinsel and glass satin balls

Laughter that rings through the house and its halls

Christmas is more than a day in December

Its the magic and the love

That we’ll always remember

***************

That is when I realize that these names are a part,

Not of the computer they’re stored in, but of my heart.

For each name stands for someone who has crossed my path sometime,

And in that meeting they’ve become the rhythm in each rhyme.

And while it sounds fantastic for me to make this claim,

I feel that I’m composed of each remembered name.

***************

while you may not be aware of any special link,

Just meeting you has changed my life, a lot more than you think!

For once I have met somebody, the years cannot erase,

The memory of a pleasant word (or E-mail) or of a friendly face.

So never think my Christmas E-mails are just a mere routine,

Of names upon an address list, forgotten in between.

***************

For when I do a Christmas E-mail that is addressed to you,

It’s because you’re on the list of people I’m indebted to.

And whether I have known you for many years or few,

In some way you have been a part of shaping things I do.

And now that Christmas has come, I realize anew,

The best gift life can offer is meeting people like you.

***************

Do you know why the pine trees

Stand so straight and tall?

How do they keep their branches

stiff and straight

And never stoop at all?

It really is a secret,

Which the north wind told to me–

That every pine tree hopes some day,

To be a Christmas tree!

***************

I’ve done quite well, I must confess,

To ward off Christmas loneliness.

I’ve mailed surprises many miles

To start those special-morning smiles.

I’ve packed some food and clothes and toys

For less-than-lucky girls and boys.

***************

I’ve sprinkled goodies on the snow

To feed small creatures we both know.

A service held by candlelight

Renewed my heart this winter night.

I’ve helped to decorate our tree;

The house glows warm for you and me.

***************

With you beside me lost in sleep,

My life is full, my love runs deep.

Yet memory stirs a dream long gone;

I listen this December dawn

For childish whispers on the stair,

For tiny steps no longer there.

***************

