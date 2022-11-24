Who Will Win BRA vs SER Football World Cup? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups, Best Picks, Brazil vs Serbia:- Before a few days, the notification of the football match which is going to be played between team Brazil and team Serbia got released on the internet and social media platforms. Just after some time after the release of the notification of team Brazil and team Serbia, all the fans and admirers of both teams started to search for more information about the match and their players. So here we have provided you with all the information that you need to know about the match between the team Brazil and team Serbia. You can read the article below to know more information about the match and their players.

BRA vs SER Match Details

Match: Brazil vs Serbia (BRA vs SER)

League: Football World Cup

Date: Friday, 25th November 2022

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, Qatar

BRA vs SER Lineups Player

Now let us come up with the names of the eleven players who are possibly playing in the match between the team Brazil and the team Serbia. It is obvious for you to know the names of those who may play the game. So read this article below to know the names of those who have more chances of playing in the match:

Possible Playing 11 Of The Team Brazil

Richarlison Alisson Becker Vinicius Junior Thiago Silva Raphinha Marquinhos Casemiro Alex Telles Fred Danilo Luiz da Silva Neymar

Possible Playing 11 Of The Team Serbia

Dusan Tadic Predrag Rajkovic Dusan Vlahovic Milos Veljkovic Filip Kostic Strahinja Pavlovic Nemanja Gudelj Nikola Milenkovic Filip Djuricic Stefan Mitrovic Nemanja Maksimovic

BRA vs SER Match Prediction

On the 25th of November, 2022, there is going to be a big football match between the team Brazil and the team Serbia in the FIFA World Cup 2022. It is going to be really very iconic for both teams (Brazil and Serbia) to play against each other as they both are in very tough competition. But still, there are some things that are totally different from each other, and that includes the players of the team. So talking about the players of the team, then we can say that there are more chances for the team Brazil to win the match. However, the team members of Serbia are not that weak, they might also win the match.