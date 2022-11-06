Four Marshalltown School Students Died Following A Car Crash, Teens Identified:- Shocking waves are blowing on the internet from Marshalltown where a fatal car accident took place that cost the lives of four high school students. We are saddened to announce that four students died in a car crash that occurred on Friday night in Marshalltown. Meanwhile, the emergency services and Iowa State Patrol personnel responded to the scene immediately after getting informed about it. But the victims of the accident could not be revived. What were the names of the victims? There are several questions that you should learn about in the further sections of this article. What were the circumstances surrounding the accident? Read further information about this accident in the below-placed sections.

Four Marshalltown School Students Died In Accident

As per the report, the car crash happened at 11:12 om in Marshalltown. Four young victims were involved in the accident. Reportedly, the car struck a utility pole which caused the car to burst into flames. As a result, all four victims were pronounced dead. However, the investigators are looking into the incident to find out what were the circumstances surrounding the accident. What were the names of the victims? Learn this information in the further given section. Scroll down the screen.

Marshalltown Chief of Police named Michael Tupper revealed the identities of the victims, Isacc Lara, 16, Adrian Lara, 13, Yanitza Lopez, 17, and Linette Lopez, 15. Michael Tupper also said, “Our hearts go out to the Lara and Lopez families. This is a tragedy for our entire community. We know the community will stand strong in support of everyone affected.”

The district said, “The students lost include three Marshalltown High School students and one Miller Middle School student. Adrian and Isacc Lara were siblings as were Linette and Yanitza Lopez. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s families, friends, and our entire school community.”

Reportedly, a candlelight vigil was organized on Saturday at 6:30 om in Marshalltown at St. Henry’s Church at 211 West Olive Street. In addition, two fundraising programs were also started on Saturday morning to collect money for the families of the victims. The Gofundme for the Lopez family accumulated $12,691 by Saturday morning and the Lara family’s Gofundme collected $10,090. According to the reports, the district will provide mental health support to the families and friends throughout the week. Stay tuned to this website for more details and updates.