Mexican National Guard General Jose Silvestre Urzua Killed During Clash With Gunman

General Jose Silvestre Urzua Killed During Clash

Later, General Jose Silvestre Urzua started to be famous on the internet and social media platforms. Now as everyone knows that General Jose Silvestre Urzua passed away after the altercation, then everyone started to seek justice for him. The government of Mexico is under so much pressure to investigate the matter of General Jose Silvestre Urzua and give him justice.

What Happened To General Jose Silvestre Urzua?

On Thursday, 24th of November, 2022, General Jose Silvestre Urzua lost his life while he was in an operation against organized crime. According to the reports, General Jose Silvestre Urzua died when he was at his job as the coordinator of the National Guard in Zacatecas, Mexico. He was the one person who used to oversee the National Guard of Zacatecas in Mexico.

There are reports that when General Jose Silvestre Urzua was hit by the gun, he was immediately sent to the Secretariat of Public Security’s Hospital with the help of a helicopter for his treatment. Even other than General Jose Silvestre Urzua, the three guards, and two investigative police officers were hurt when the incident happened. General Jose Silvestre Urzua’s demise has made everyone shocked and now everyone is seeking justice for him. We pray that General Jose Silvestre Urzua’s soul finds justice as soon as possible.