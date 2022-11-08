Guru Nanak Jayanti is also known as Gurpurab and this year it is celebrated on 08th November 2022 i.e today itself. Guru Nanak Gurpurab also known as Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav and Guru Nanak Jayanti, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak. This is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism. Apart from Sikhs, Hindus and other followers of Guru Nanak’s philosophy also celebrate this festival. The festivities in the Sikh religion revolve around the anniversaries of the 10 Sikh Gurus. These Gurus were responsible for shaping the beliefs of the Sikhs. Now below get complete details of Shri Guru Nanak Jayanti Gurpurab 2022.

Guru Nanak Jayanti Gurpurab Wishes SMS Messages Quotes 2018

Vahe Guru ka aashish sada

Mile aisi kamana hai hamari

Guru ki krupa se aayegi

Ghar ghar me khushahali

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti !!!!

****************************

Guru Nanak Dev ji ke sadkarma

Sada hame rah dikhayenge

Vahe Guru ke dhan se,

Sabake bigade kamkaj ban jaynge

Guru Nanak Jayanti ki shubhkamnaye

****************************

Be great full towards who met you with yourself.

Wishes on Guru purab.

****************************

Jagat jalanda rakh lai

Apni kirpa dhaar!

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

****************************

Guru is aspiration

Guru is inspiration

Happy gurpurab!

****************************

Happy Gurpurab to all the sikhs and to everyone who is a well-wisher of the ideals of sikhism….

Let us all celebrate janam divas,

Prakash utsav divas of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

****************************

Nanak naam jahaaz hai, jo chadhe so uttre paar

Jehda thalle reh gaya, Nanak nahi jimme vaar!

****************************

Tuhannu sabh nu kalghidhar patshah de janam dihade di lakh lakh wadhayi hove.. Chidiyon sangg baaj ladaoun tabhi gobind singh.

****************************

Satgur Nanak Pargataya mitti dhund jag

Channan hoia.

Aap ji nu sri Guru Nanak Dev

Ji de aagman purab dian lakh-lakh vadayian.

Happy gurpurab!!

****************************

The birthday of Guru Nanak Sahib falls on kartik puranmashi i.e. Full moon day of the month kartik and the day is called Guru purab.

Happy Guru purab!

****************************

O my mind, keep the thoughts of true lord forever inside you and feel the bliss of peace..

Happy gurpurab…!!

****************************

Celebrate Gurpurab with your loved ones, friends and family,

And enjoy Guru gobind singh ji’s divine love and blessings

Happy gurpurub!

****************************

Gurpurab Images Wallpapers Photos Pics 2022

Guru Nanak Jayanti Gurpurab Whatsapp Status FB DP

****************************

DASVEN PATSHAH SRI GURU NANAK DEV JEE DE

JANAM DIHA SARIYAN NUN WADHAIYAN…!!

O my mind, keep the thoughts of True Lord forever

inside you and feel the bliss of peace..

Happy Gurpurab…!!

*********************************

Be Devoted to Guru

on this Holy day & always

Happy Guru Purab 2014

********************************

Celebrate Gurpurab with your loved ones,

friends and family,

and enjoy Guru Ji’s

Divine Love and Blessings,

HAPPY GURU PURAB

********************************

Happy Gurpurab to all the Sikhs and to everyone who is a well-wisher of the ideals of Sikhism…..

May Wahe Guru Shower his blessings on you!

Happy Gurpurab 2022

********************************