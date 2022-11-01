“Haryana Day” 55th Haryana Divas Latest News, Videos, Events, Images & About Haryana Day

Haryana is one state of the 29 states of India, which is located in the northern part of the country and it has a 17,070 sq mi area with the rank of 22nd. Faridabad is a National Capital Region of this state also, the state capital of Haryana is Chandigarh. It is also a state of festivals like Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Sheetla Asthami, Hariyali Amavasya, and many more. Haryana Day is also a part of the city. It is celebrated on the 1st of November. Many festivals are celebrated in the State of Haryana and Haryana Day is also a part of this festive season. It is celebrated every year on November 1st. In this year 2022, 55th Haryana Day will be celebrated in the State.

Why Haryana Day Celebrated?

In the year 1996, the Government of India took a decision, where they set up a Shah Commission to divide the existing state of Punjab and made a new boundary of the new state Haryana because of the different languages were spoken by local people. Shah Commission sent its submission in the month of May 1996 and the Haryana state was established on 1st November of 1996. The decision was not to be changed regarding splitting Chandigarh, the state capital of Punjab and as well as, also become the capital of Haryana. The meaning of Haryana is ” The Land Of God” and In Sanskrit, Hari signifies ‘God’ and Ayana signify ‘Home’.

If we talk about the development of Haryana state, it is on the third-highest per capita income in India and one of the most underdeveloped states in the Southern region. Also, Faridabad is the eighth as the described fastest-growing city in the world and third, in India and Gurugram has a rank of 1st in IT growth rate. The city developing under Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

How Does It Celebrate?

During the festival, the cycle rallies held on every year on 1st November from Chandigarh to Panchkula town. Many cycle riders participate in this festival to rejoicing their voice on the street all over the state. Pakwan Pratiyogita also held on this day and many tourists participate in it. Also, Blood donation camp and for more enjoyment, these types of events are organized here organized in some complexes. It is a way of celebrating this festival in Haryana City.