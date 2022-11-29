How Did Frank Tartaglia Die? South Philly Filmmaker and Co-owner of Connie’s Ric Rac Club Dead at 45

Frank Joseph Tartaglia, the famous writer, filmmaker, and comedian is being reported to be dead. Recently, the news of the demise of Frank Joseph Tartaglia was announced by one of his officials on the internet and social media platforms. Later Frank Joseph Tartaglia’s demise news started to go in the trend. There has not been any kind of information about the demise of Frank Joseph Tartaglia that how he would have died or what would be the date of the demise of Frank Joseph Tartaglia. We are going to miss Frank Joseph Tartaglia through the movies he would ever have worked with in any way, poems and stories.

Frank Joseph Tartaglia was a famous writer, filmmaker, and comedian. He was also known as a painter, singer, and passionate artist. He had entered the field of filmmaking, acting, and singing when he was just a kid. Later, Frank Joseph Tartaglia found it out that he was much more interested in this field so he continued to go further with the field of acting and filmmaking. His father was a fruit seller in the Italian Market. He was only around the age of 45. Frank Joseph Tartaglia was the son of Joseph Frank Tartaglia, a famous actor, and singer from the United States of America.

How Did Frank Tartaglia Die?

Recently, the news of the demise of Frank Joseph Tartaglia is being a trend on social media platforms. It is being said that Frank Joseph Tartaglia died while he was sleeping in his home along with his family members in South Philadelphia, Philadelphia, in the United States of America. The news of his demise has put everyone in shock and everyone wishes to know the cause of the demise of Frank Joseph Tartaglia.

The celebration of Frank Joseph Tartaglia’s life is going to be held at Casa Mexico restaurant on Ninth Street (formerly known as Connie’s Ric Rac space), Philadephia, in the United States of America. This celebration will be done this Saturday, 3th of December 2022. Frank Joseph Tartaglia is going to be remembered for the things that he had done while he was able to do something. He was a very kind, generous, and sweet man. Now we understand that it is a very tough time for the family members and friends of Frank Joseph Tartaglia to go through, so we stand with the family member and the friends of Frank Joseph Tartaglia in their hard times.