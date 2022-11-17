RIP! Former Indian Diplomat Abasar Beuria Dies Aged 80:- Recently, the news of the passing away of the Former Indian Diplomat is being a topic to be discussed. Abasar Beuria was working as a chairman of the Institute of Odia Studies & Research (IOSR). He was also associated with many cultural, literature, and other organizations after he retired from his post as chairman of the Institute of Odia Studies & Research (IOSR). After the news of the demise of Abasar Beuria was shared on social media platforms and the internet, a lot of people started to pay their respect to Abasar Beuria, and they have been sharing their beautiful with Abasar Beuria on the internet and social media platforms.

How Did Abasar Beuria Die?

The news of the demise of Abasar Beuria was shared by the family members through the platform of the internet. It has been announced in a statement released by one of the family members of Abasar Beuria that during the night time of the 16th of November, 2022 around 01:00 a.m. Abasar Beuria had informed his wife that he was having severe pain in his chest. After a few moments, Abasar Beuria was taken to the nearest hospital. Abasar Beuria was taken to one of the private hospitals of Bhubaneshwar, in Odisa. Unfortunately, Abasar Beuria was declared to be dead when he was taken to the hospital.

Who Was Abasar Beuria?

Abasar Beuria was around the age of 80 years old. There are many areas of interest that Abasar Beuria had worked in. Abasar Beuria had worked as an ambassador of India in many countries which includes Sri Lanka, Madagascar, Japan, Russia, the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, and Myanmar. He had even worked in association with many cultural, literature, and other organization for his retirement. However, Abasar Beuria is famously known to have worked with the Institute of Odia Studies and Research (IOSR).

Tribute To Abasar Beuria

Abasar Beuria’s contribution to the growth of India is irreplaceable. There are a lot of things that Abasar Beuria had done. Now when Abasar Beuria has passed away, people have been sharing their memories with him, and they have been giving tributes to him after his demise. Abasar Beuria is always going to be remembered for who he was and for everything that he had ever done during the time when he could. We pray that the soul of Abasar Beuria is going to find peace in the hands of god. Stay tuned to the website of Dekh News for the latest updates on the latest news.