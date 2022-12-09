American Saxophonist & Lila Down’s Husband Paul Cohen Dies Aged 69:- Famous singer from the United States of America, Lila Downs’s husband Paul Cohen has died. Paul Cohen was a famous saxophonist from Mexico, United States of America. There are sources that claim that Paul Cohen died on the 7th of December, 2022. It is being said that Paul Cohen died cause of some unknown reason.

Along with being a saxophonist, Paul Cohen also worked as a producer and artistic director of the artist. Now Paul Cohen’s name is being in a trend on social media platforms and the internet. Everyone is searching for more information about Paul Cohen. So here we go:

Who Was Paul Cohen?

Paul Cohen was a famous saxophonist from the United States of America. He was from the south of the country Oaxaca, Mexico, in the United State of America. Paul Cohen was around the age of 69. He was born in New York, in the United States of America. Later Paul Cohen spent his whole childhood in New Jersey, in the United States of America. Paul Cohen started to work in the music industry 28 years ago.

Paul Cohen was not only a saxophonist, but Paul Cohen also worked as a producer. He had played many roles while Paul Cohen used to work with anyone. He had also worked as an artistic director. Paul Cohen was the one who used to look after the preparations of the singers who would be singing at any function before their final presentation. According to the reports, Paul Cohen died on the 7th of December, 2022.

Tribute To Paul Cohen

It was announced by one of the fan groups of Paul Cohen named Una Sangre that Paul Cohen is no more. After the news had started to go viral then everyone started to be in search of the news and the source of the news. Later the news of the demise of Paul Cohen came out to be true. And Paul Cohen’s sudden demise has shocked everyone.

Paul Cohen was a famous saxophonist and everyone loved him so much for the ways Paul Cohen used to play the saxophone. 28 years ago Paul Cohen entered the field of music and later Paul Cohen started to play the saxophone. Now when Paul Cohen has died, he is remembered by a lot of people. There are a lot of things which are being famous that Paul Cohen had done. Stay tuned to the website of Dekh News for the latest updates on the latest news.