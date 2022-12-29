MAR vs TOU Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello all the sports lovers, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that a very famous and favourite Ligue 1 is coming back with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Marseille vs Toulouse. As we all know that both teams are very famous and they don’t need any introduction. It is a highly expected football match as all the football lovers have been waiting for the match. Currently, all the fans have been searching for the match details on the internet. Here we have more information about the MAR vs TOU match and will share it with you in this article, so please let’s continue the article.

Currently, all the fans are very excited about this match as they are also ready to support their favourite team. Both teams are to face each other because they don’t want to lose any chance of winning the match. The Ligue 1 match between Marseille vs Toulouse will be played on Friday at Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no possibilities of rain during the match and we can expect a good match from both sides. Now all the football lovers are very keen to know about the match details. So let’s take a look at the match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details. Scroll down to the next page for the match details.

Match Details

Team : Marseille (MAR) vs Toulouse (TOU)

Day: Friday

Date: 30th December 2022

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France

League: Ligue 1

Marseille Possible Playing 11: 1.Pau Lopez, 2. Leonardo Balerdi, 3. Chancel Mbemba, 4. Samuel Gigot, 5. Nuno Tavares, 6. Valentin Rongier, 7. Amine Harit, 8. Jonathan Clauss, 9. Jordan Veretout, 10. Cengiz Under, 11. Alexis Sanchez

Toulouse Possible Playing 11: 1.Maxime Dupe, 2. Issiaga-Sylla, 3. Rasmus Nicolaisen, 4. Anthony Rouault, 5. Kevin Keben, 6. Stijn Spierings, 7. Branco van-den-Boomen, 8. Fares Chaibi, 9. Rafael Ratao, 10. Thijs Dallinga, 11. Zakaria Aboukhlal

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both team's players are very skilful and hard-working and they will give their best for winning the trophy. This match will take place between Marseille vs Toulouse on 30th December 2022 from 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT) at Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France. If we talk about the recent match result then the MAR team won 2 matches and lost 2 matches and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the TOU team won 1 match, lost 3 matches and draw 1 match. MAR team has the upper hand over TOU and this team has more chances to win the match.