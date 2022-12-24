Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2023 Wishes, Greetings

The 2022 year is all set to end now as the New Year 2023 is all set to knock on the door and it is giving celebration environment to the household of the different family in the entire country as well as the world. Free Merry Christmas Images Photos Wallpapers Pics

We are just looking forward to a bigger and better 2023 and hope to have an awesome journey throughout the year. 25th January is going to be a public holiday so it will be going to a party atmosphere and people will enjoy the celebration.

Christmas 2022 is upon us and on December 25th massive celebration of the festival will be done worldwide. The word ‘Christmas’ is derived from the old English word ‘Cristes Maesse’, which means the Mass of Christ and it also marks the birth of Jesus Christ on this special occasion of Christmas.

Jesus Christ was born to Mother Mary and Joseph in Bethlehem, Israel, around 2000 years ago. Mother Virgin Mary was engaged to Joseph but Jesus is believed to be the son of Holy Spirit as an angel who had told Mary about the birth of the child and he should be named Jesus, as he was the son of God. In India and the world over, Christmas is the time when people are happy and exchange gifts and greetings. Christmas carols are sung by the different families of our locality.

Christmas Day is the beginning of the Christian liturgical year, which initiates the 12 days of Christmastide. Christians celebrate offer prayers in church and greet family members and friends. Christmas reminds us of spending a great time with the families.

Another year is almost over, and now the biggest concern for us the celebration of the New Year and is to make it the lavish one.

Hoping to party it up to ring in the New Year, and the big cities have some truly giant stars coming to light dance floors on fire as only party celebration will be done on the day of the New Year eve.

We share a list of the best quotes and messages for Christmas, which we can send to our loved ones and wish them Merry Christmas!

On this Christmas, I wish that happiness and joy fill your home and life. May you have a wonderful X’mas.

It’s Christmas. May Christmas season usher in the New Year on a fabulous! May all your desires be fulfilled! Have a wonderful Christmas.

Wishing you and your family a lifetime of joy, peace and happiness, Merry Christmas

May Lord Jesus’ blessing be always upon you and may your heart be always filled with laughter.

May the melody and spirit of the holidays fill your home with love and peace! I wish you all the best and happy New Year too!

In this loveliest and happiest of seasons, may you find many reasons to celebrate! Have a wonderful Christmas!